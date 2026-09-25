Cresa Boston: Cresa Named Commercial Brokerage Firm of the Year by Boston Real Estate Times

Firm recognized for commitment to tenant representation and successfully managing complex transactions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Boston's premier occupier-first commercial real estate firm, Cresa , announced today that it has been recognized as the 2026 Brokerage Firm of the Year by Boston Real Estate Times , New England's leading multimedia platform covering the commercial real estate industry. Cresa was selected from among numerous leading commercial real estate firms and ultimately chosen for its long-standing record of client service and success in managing complex real estate transactions.

This year's honorees were celebrated at the Annual Excellence Awards Gala on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the Boston Marriott in Burlington. The event, now one of New England's premier commercial real estate gatherings, brings together hundreds of industry leaders for an evening of recognition. Cresa's leadership team, including Executive Managing Principals Adam Subber , Dan Sullivan , and Vicki Keenan , were recognized at this year's celebration.

Cresa has earned a reputation for providing exceptional service to the occupiers it represents. In recent years, its dedicated team of professionals has overseen multiple significant transactions enabling employers to expand, employees to enjoy world-class facilities, and attracting top-tier firms and talent to the greater Boston area. In 2025, Cresa's transaction management team, led by Keenan, helped global toymaker Hasbro secure its new headquarters in Boston's thriving Seaport District. Cresa Executive Managing Principal Jack Burns was also integral in the team's efforts supporting Hasbro and recognized with the prestigious McCall Leadership Award from the Real Estate & Finance Association earlier this year.

Other honorees at this year's gala included Young Park, founder and president of Berkeley Investments and CEO of Berkeley Garbe; CambridgeSeven Architects, Corderman & Company, DivcoWest, and Corcoran Management Company, among other distinguished companies and individuals.

"We have created a culture of client commitment that is reflected in the types of companies we serve daily, helping to navigate challenging transactions both at home and abroad," said Adam Subber Executive Managing Principal, Cresa. "We are pleased to receive this recognition from Boston Real Estate Times and look forward to continuing to earn the faith and trust from companies that rely on our talented teams to put their needs first."

For more information on Cresa's real estate and consulting services, click here . To schedule an interview about this news, contact:

Jeff Lavery, Principal

Pedigree Public Relations

jefflavery@pedigreepr.com

508.361.7539

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit www.cresa.com .

SOURCE: Cresa Boston

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cresa-named-commercial-brokerage-firm-of-the-year-by-boston-real-estate-times-1227184