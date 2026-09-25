Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GALLIUM WAR NUR DER ANFANG: Atlanticos Vier-Metall-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2026 18:24 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HighLevel opens HQ East, AI Center of Excellence in Dubai to accelerate global AI innovation

New Dubai hub brings together engineering and product talent to advance AI development across HighLevel's platform serving millions of businesses worldwide

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighLevel, the AI-powered operating system for businesses, agencies and founders, recently celebrated the opening of HighLevel HQ East, AI Center of Excellence. The company's new Dubai headquarters brings engineering and product teams together to accelerate the development and deployment of AI across HighLevel's platform.

The opening comes just one week after HighLevel was given alpha access to OpenAI's GPT-Live-1. In 2025, HighLevel powered 2.2 million businesses, facilitated 6.9 billion leads and $4.2 billion in sales through its platform, which unifies marketing automation, CRM, sales enablement, communications and core business operations within a single infrastructure.

"AI has fundamentally changed how small and medium-sized businesses operate and what is possible as they scale," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "We take great pride in how quickly we're able to bring new products and innovations to our agencies and customers. HQ East gives our teams an environment where they can work side by side on some of our most important technology initiatives, allowing us to build and deploy at 10x the speed. Dubai's ambition, global connectivity and commitment to technology made it a natural place for us to build this next chapter."

HighLevel selected Dubai as the home of HQ East because of the city's position as a globally connected technology hub and its ability to attract talent from around the world. The company plans to continue building its Dubai team through a combination of internal relocations and local hiring.

HQ East will also create opportunities for leaders from across HighLevel to work alongside its product and engineering teams in Dubai, strengthening the connection between the teams developing HighLevel's technology and those bringing it to businesses around the world.

The AI Center of Excellence reflects HighLevel's broader approach to AI: embedding intelligence directly into the infrastructure businesses already use to attract customers, manage relationships, communicate and operate rather than treating AI as a standalone feature.

HighLevel HQ East, AI Center of Excellence officially opened September 17, 2026, in Dubai Media City.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI-powered operating system for businesses, agencies and founders. The platform brings CRM, messaging, automation, revenue workflows and AI into a single system built for an AI-first economy. By embedding intelligence directly into how businesses operate, HighLevel enables teams to work alongside AI and deploy agents that can take action across everyday business workflows. Through its platform and global ecosystem of agencies and partners, HighLevel gives businesses the technology and infrastructure to operate more efficiently, reduce complexity and grow without adding unnecessary overhead.

Media Contact

Piper McCoy

piper.mccoy@gohighlevel.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/highlevel-opens-hq-east-ai-center-of-excellence-in-dubai-to-accelerate-global-ai-innovation-302890415.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.