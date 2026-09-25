Bnode today announced that Chief Executive Officer for Radial North America, Tom Schmitt, and the company have agreed to part ways. We thank Tom for his contributions during his tenure and wish him success in his future endeavors.

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Eduard Garcia

As part of the ongoing transformation of the North American business and its forthcoming transition to Paxon North America, Bnode has appointed new leadership to guide the next phase of the company's development and execution.

Effective immediately, Eduard Garcia has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Radial NA. Previously serving as Chief Financial Officer, he has been part of the company's leadership team during a period of significant evolution and will lead the business through the next phase of transformation.

Chris Peeters, CEO of Bnode, said:

"Eduard brings deep knowledge of the business and its customers. As a member of Radial NA's leadership team and most recently CFO, he has been closely involved in the company's transformation efforts. His experience and understanding of the business will help ensure continuity and focus as Radial NA prepares for its transition to Paxon North America."

Eduard Garcia added:

"Radial has dedicated teams, trusted customer relationships and a strong foundation to build upon. My focus is on execution, operational performance and delivering consistently for our customers as we continue the transition to Paxon North America. Together with our employees and partners, we will build on the progress already underway."

Radial NA remains committed to delivering reliable fulfilment and logistics solutions for its customers across North America.

Bio Eduard Garcia Torrejon

Eduard Garcia Torrejon leads the Managing Committee leadership team for the Paxon North America activities that sets the strategic direction and vision for the organization. Eduard previously served as CFO of Radial and before that as an executive leader for SUEZ. Eduard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Degree from the University of Barcelona and an executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from Esade Business School.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

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