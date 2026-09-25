Recently, Against the Current, produced by China Central Television (CCTV), Tencent Video and Star Lotus Pictures, has been gaining popularity worldwide. The costume drama, centered on an ensemble of characters striving to survive through adversity, is streaming on WeTV, Tencent Video's international platform, Disney+ and other platforms across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

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Against The Current

The series has topped charts in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, ranked No. 1 on WeTV in Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the United States, and reached No. 1 among popular series on Disney+ in markets including North America, Vietnam, Spain, Portugal and Japan

Through nuanced character development and restrained storytelling, the series portrays an ensemble of characters in ancient China while exploring the Chinese philosophy of "living well despite adversity." Its themes have resonated with audiences across different cultural backgrounds. Viewers have spontaneously shared their reactions on Reddit, Instagram and TikTok, generating strong organic word of mouth. Some international viewers who previously did not regularly follow serialized dramas have also subscribed to WeTV to keep up with Against the Current

Overseas viewers have described the series as a "high-quality, world-class production," praising its solid storytelling, well-developed narrative arcs and natural performances. Discussions on overseas social platforms have also highlighted the drama's carefully planted narrative clues and the way earlier details are meaningfully resolved later, demonstrating the storytelling depth of long-form Chinese drama.

Against the Current also showcases China's intangible cultural heritage and traditional culture. Its real-life garden sets introduce global audiences to the craftsmanship and architectural wisdom embodied in traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon structures, which have also received recognition from UNESCO

As Tencent Video's international streaming platform, WeTV now reaches more than 173 countries and regions, supports subtitles and dubbing in 12 languages, and has surpassed 300 million cumulative downloads, continuing to bring premium Chinese-language content to global audiences.

The international popularity of Against the Current further demonstrates the cross-cultural appeal of long-form storytelling. With rich characters, emotional depth and carefully developed narratives, Chinese long-form dramas are building broader and deeper connections with audiences worldwide.

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Contacts:

Xu Lanxiang

E-mail: lanxiangrugu@tencent.com