NexTel Medical Corp. Showcases Pioneer Exosome Technologies and Diagnostic Innovations at Leading Healthcare Conference

Company highlights ongoing clinical developments in traumatic brain injury (TBI) therapeutics and non-invasive cancer screening, sparking key vendor collaboration discussions.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / NexTel Medical Corp. (f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc.) (OTCID:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering proprietary exosome-based delivery and diagnostic systems, today announced the successful participation of its executive and medical leadership teams at this week's Orlando Health Conference.

Throughout the event, NexTel executives and key scientific advisors engaged directly with industry founders, medical device distributors, and commercial sales representatives to present the company's expanding platform technologies.

Key scientific highlights from the conference include:

Scientific Presentations: Dr. Sugaya delivered a comprehensive, three-hour briefing detailing NexTel's core pipeline developments. Additionally, Dr. Hausman conducted a virtual presentation from California focused on Maxasome PLUS and its therapeutic applications for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Dr. Hausman is currently preparing a white paper exploring the application of mushroom-derived exosomes in treating TBI.

Dr. Sugaya delivered a comprehensive, three-hour briefing detailing NexTel's core pipeline developments. Additionally, Dr. Hausman conducted a virtual presentation from California focused on and its therapeutic applications for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Dr. Hausman is currently preparing a white paper exploring the application of mushroom-derived exosomes in treating TBI. Strategic Executive Presence: NexTel's Head of Operations and Chief Executive Officer represented the company on-site throughout the week to drive high-level business development and strategic networking.

NexTel's Head of Operations and Chief Executive Officer represented the company on-site throughout the week to drive high-level business development and strategic networking. Commercialization & Educational Initiatives: Based on feedback gathered from market representatives, NexTel is updating its clinical and consumer educational materials to streamline product messaging. The company is actively producing a series of video tutorials demonstrating how its liquid biopsy cancer screening platform detects early-stage biomarkers in saliva, alongside educational modules outlining the therapeutic scope of Maxasome PLUS.

"Our strong presence at this week's conference underscored the immense market potential for our exosome delivery and diagnostic platforms," said Mathew Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NexTel Medical Corp. "The overwhelming interest from industry partners reinforces our confidence in our technology pipeline. We are already scheduling follow-up discussions regarding strategic vendor collaborations, while actively refining our educational outreach to accelerate clinical adoption."

As a result of the enthusiastic reception from industry stakeholders, NexTel leadership is scheduled to conduct follow-up commercialization and partnership discussions with several prominent vendors next week.

About NexTel Medical Corp.

NexTel Medical Corp. (OTCID:MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology leader at the forefront of exosome research, clinical diagnostics, and wellness accessibility. The Company specializes in developing proprietary, next-generation, exosome-based delivery systems and non-invasive screening tools designed to revolutionize both therapeutic and diagnostic modalities.

NexTel's fully integrated ecosystem spans four core strategic divisions, bridging the gap between complex biotech innovation and scalable market delivery:

Maxasome Health Check: Proprietary non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics utilizing the NANOG DNA assay for universal early-stage cancer screening.

Proprietary non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics utilizing the NANOG DNA assay for universal early-stage cancer screening. Maxasome PLUS: Next-generation, high-bioavailability wellness therapeutics powered by 100% pure exosomal delivery systems.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

ir@NexTelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical

SOURCE: NexTel Medical Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nextel-medical-corp.-showcases-pioneer-exosome-technologies-and-diagn-1227346