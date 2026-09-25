D. Boral Capital Acted as Bookrunner to Leader's Advantage Acquisition Corp. in Connection with its $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / On September 21, 2026, Leader's Advantage Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:LEDRU) (the "Company"), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 15,000,000 units. The units were sold at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company's units began trading on September 18, 2026 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LEDRU". Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols "LEDR" and "LEDRW," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Bookrunner for the Offering.

About Leader's Advantage Acquisition Corp.

Leader's Advantage Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on completing a business combination with an established business of scale poised for continued growth, within the healthcare, specialty chemicals, pharmaceutical, and defense industries.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $40 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering and the Company's expectations regarding its ability to complete a business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction in the sector it is targeting, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC and the final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-bookrunner-to-leaders-advantage-acquisitio-1227347