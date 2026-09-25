The Wilhite Law Firm Takes on Colorado's Car Seat Safety Gap With 100 Free Seats

Home Safe Seats pairs new car seats with certified installation and individual instruction in Denver on Sept. 26

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / More than 73% of car seats checked in Colorado last year were installed or used incorrectly, according to a report released this week by the Colorado Department of Transportation . This Saturday, The Wilhite Law Firm will give 100 selected Colorado families a free convertible car seat , installed by a certified technician, with hands-on instruction on how to use it.

The Sept. 26 event is part of Home Safe Seats, the car seat program within Wilhite Home Safe, the firm's injury-prevention platform. Each participating family will work individually with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician who will fit the seat to the child and vehicle, install it, and explain how to use it correctly.

Appointments will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at College View Elementary School , 2675 S. Decatur St., Denver, on National Seat Check Saturday, the final day of Child Passenger Safety Week .

"Parents deserve the chance to ask questions, get hands-on help, and understand how to use their child's car seat," said Rob Wilhite, president and owner of The Wilhite Law Firm. "As injury lawyers, we know how much a serious crash can take from a family. Through Home Safe, we're investing in equipment and education that families can use every day."

A closer look at an everyday safety issue

CDOT identified harness use as the most common error in Colorado's 2025 car-seat checks, at 68.5%. Reported problems included loose harnesses and incorrect harness-slot placement. These are details caregivers encounter every time they buckle in a child.

The Wilhite event brings the seat, installation, and individual instruction together in one appointment, at no cost to the family. Caregivers can ask questions while a technician works with their child's seat and their own vehicle.

The initiative also addresses the cost of replacing a seat. Selection prioritizes families facing financial strain, those with expired or crash-involved seats, and those whose children have outgrown their current seats.

Participation details

Colorado families can find registration and program information at wilhitelawfirm.com/car-seat-drive . Selected recipients are contacted by phone or email to schedule an appointment.

Registration does not guarantee a seat. The event is appointment-only for selected recipients, with no public walk-ins. Families do not need to be clients of the firm.

About The Wilhite Law Firm

For nearly 50 years, The Wilhite Law Firm has stood up for injured people and their families. With offices across Colorado and Texas, the firm handles car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian crashes, catastrophic injuries, workplace injuries, and wrongful death. Its attorneys pursue compensation and handle insurance companies and the legal process so clients can focus on recovery. The firm serves clients in English and Spanish, with 24/7 phone support.

At Wilhite, winning starts with everyone getting home safe. Through Wilhite Home Safe, the firm invests in preventing injuries and protecting families. Home Safe Rides builds on its commitment to helping fund safer rides home on major holidays since 2006. Home Safe Seats provides Colorado families with free car seats , professional installation, and hands-on guidance from certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians.

That commitment to community also drives The Wilhite Law Firm's support of the Colorado Buffaloes as their exclusive personal injury law firm. The partnership celebrates the student-athletes, alumni, fans, and families who bring Colorado together and strengthens the firm's connection to the communities it has served for nearly 50 years. Learn more at wilhitewins.com .

Media contact

Jordann Zappala

The Wilhite Law Firm

marketing@wilhitelawfirm.com

(941) 894-8065

SOURCE: The Wilhite Law Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-wilhite-law-firm-takes-on-colorados-car-seat-safety-gap-with-1227356