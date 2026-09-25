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ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2026 22:02 Uhr
116 Leser
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Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Revised First & Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.0 million.

Q1 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $5.0 million.

Q2 2026 net income of $6.1 million ($1.42 per share).

Q1 2026 net income of $2.7 million ($0.63 per share).

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported REVISED financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and three months ended March 31, 2026. See highlights below.

2Q26 Financial Highlights

  • Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $9.6 million, an $861 thousand or 10% increase from Q2 2025.
  • Total interest income of $23.8 million, a $6.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q2 2025.
  • Tangible book value per share was $27.92/share, a $6.44, or 30% increase from Q2 2025.
  • Return on assets was 1.54%.
  • Return on equity was 21.26%.
  • Efficiency ratio was 46.04%.

Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "I welcome the accounting change because it allows Solera to be more tax efficient."

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Our treasury activity from 2025 continued to expand in 2026. After a thorough review with our internal and external auditors, including discussions with our regulators, we determined that classifying these activities as trading is more appropriate. We believe this treatment is more conservative because market changes are reflected directly in earnings rather than recorded on the balance sheet through accumulated other comprehensive income. Our core earnings have not changed."

American Banker again recognized Solera National Bank among the nation's top publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion in assets. The ranking, based on year-end 2025 data, uses each institution's three-year average return on average equity. For 2025, Solera was ranked third in its peer group, an achievement of which our entire team is very proud.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)
 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025
ASSETS
 Revised Revised
Cash and due from banks
 $1,358 $2,059 $2,280 $1,378 $1,969
Federal funds sold
 - - - 23,900 -
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
 1,498 1,694 1,706 1,872 2,963
Investment securities, available-for-sale
 586,869 624,921 650,464 324,376 422,112
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
 8,413 14,069 16,144 3,171 5,004
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
 - - - - -
Traditional loans, gross
 899,753 916,277 829,057 764,433 754,518
Allowance for loan and lease losses
 (13,592) (13,178) (12,225) (11,218) (11,219)
Net traditional loans
 886,161 903,099 816,832 753,215 743,299
Premises and equipment, net
 34,347 35,227 36,469 36,911 35,128
Accrued interest receivable
 15,127 11,249 12,609 8,148 10,244
OREO
 998 998
Bank-owned life insurance
 5,321 5,288 5,256 5,223 5,190
Other assets
 14,047 13,162 11,094 11,032 13,433
TOTAL ASSETS
 $1,554,139 $1,611,766 $1,552,854 $1,169,226 $1,239,342
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
 $439,080 $443,661 $471,977 $452,965 $463,861
Interest-bearing demand deposits
 89,791 93,520 97,338 88,048 65,761
Savings and money market deposits
 150,861 127,259 134,847 121,868 138,964
Time deposits
 612,089 569,484 421,479 358,976 436,547
Total deposits
 1,291,821 1,233,924 1,125,641 1,021,857 1,105,133
Accrued interest payable
 2,255 2,282 1,531 1,587 2,528
Short-term borrowings
 98,939 223,414 278,525 - -
Long-term FHLB borrowings
 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
 7,090 8,892 6,267 6,392 5,336
TOTAL LIABILITIES
 1,434,105 1,502,512 1,445,964 1,063,836 1,146,997
Common stock
 43 43 43 43 43
Additional paid-in capital
 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,793 38,778
Retained earnings
 104,283 98,188 95,461 89,549 83,008
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
 (23,070) (27,740) (27,362) (22,995) (29,484)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 120,034 109,254 106,890 105,390 92,345
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 $1,554,139 $1,611,766 $1,552,854 $1,169,226 $1,239,342

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025
Interest and dividend income
 Revised Revised
Interest and fees on traditional loans
 $15,251 $14,473 $13,632 $12,802 $12,791
Investment securities
 8,282 7,215 5,515 4,275 4,831
Dividends on bank stocks
 261 239 194 91 180
Other
 17 18 28 26 21
Total interest income
 $23,811 $21,945 $19,369 $17,194 $17,823
Interest expense
Deposits
 9,008 7,631 6,867 6,463 6,235
FHLB & Fed borrowings
 2,003 1,869 1,588 550 1,410
Total interest expense
 11,011 9,500 8,455 7,013 7,645
Net interest income
 12,800 12,445 10,914 10,181 10,178
Provision for loan and lease losses
 605 1,008 1,010 6 310
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
 12,195 11,437 9,904 10,175 9,868
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
 251 279 262 284 291
Other income
 506 1,128 310 711 677
Gain on sale of securities
 1,633 (1,492) 3,297 2,986 2,709
Total noninterest income
 2,390 (85) 3,869 3,981 3,677
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
 2,966 2,956 2,560 2,838 2,827
Occupancy
 520 496 550 538 553
Professional fees
 905 2,299 1,137 677 330
Other general and administrative
 1,850 1,634 1,560 1,629 1,593
Total noninterest expense
 6,241 7,385 5,807 5,682 5,303
Net Income Before Taxes
 $8,344 $3,967 $7,966 $8,474 $8,242
Income Tax Expense
 2,250 1,239 2,054 1,934 2,309
Net Income
 $6,094 $2,728 $5,912 $6,540 $5,933
Income Per Share
 $1.42 $0.63 $1.37 $1.52 $1.38
Tangible Book Value Per Share
 $27.92 $25.41 $24.86 $24.51 $21.48
WA Shares outstanding
 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
 $8,949 $4,975 $8,976 $8,480 $8,552
Net Interest Margin
 3.30% 3.54% 3.55% 3.70% 3.56%
Cost of Funds
 2.84% 2.72% 2.72% 2.54% 2.66%
Efficiency Ratio
 46.04% 53.31% 50.56% 50.84% 47.58%
Return on Average Assets
 1.54% 0.69% 1.74% 2.17% 2.02%
Return on Average Equity
 21.26% 10.10% 22.28% 26.46% 25.92%
Leverage Ratio
 9.2% 8.5% 8.6% 11.0% 9.8%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
 0.50% 0.49% 0.55% 0.59% 0.60%
Non-performing assets to total assets
 0.36% 0.34% 0.29% 0.39% 0.37%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
 1.51% 1.44% 1.47% 1.47% 1.49%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
 $12,775 $12,499 $18,986 $19,306 $2,842
Substandard: Accruing
 45,787 42,577 44,873 35,447 39,971
Substandard: Nonaccrual
 12,267 4,125 4,757 8,281 4,526
Doubtful
 - - - - -
Total criticized loans
 $70,829 $59,201 $68,616 $63,034 $47,339
Other real estate owned
 998 998 - - -
Investment securities
 - - - - -
Total criticized assets
 $71,827 $60,199 $68,616 $63,034 $47,339
Criticized assets to total assets
 4.62% 3.73% 4.42% 5.39% 3.82%

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-revised-first-and-second-quarter-2-1227361

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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