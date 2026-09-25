Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Revised First & Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.0 million.
Q1 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $5.0 million.
Q2 2026 net income of $6.1 million ($1.42 per share).
Q1 2026 net income of $2.7 million ($0.63 per share).
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported REVISED financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and three months ended March 31, 2026. See highlights below.
2Q26 Financial Highlights
- Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $9.6 million, an $861 thousand or 10% increase from Q2 2025.
- Total interest income of $23.8 million, a $6.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q2 2025.
- Tangible book value per share was $27.92/share, a $6.44, or 30% increase from Q2 2025.
- Return on assets was 1.54%.
- Return on equity was 21.26%.
- Efficiency ratio was 46.04%.
Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "I welcome the accounting change because it allows Solera to be more tax efficient."
Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Our treasury activity from 2025 continued to expand in 2026. After a thorough review with our internal and external auditors, including discussions with our regulators, we determined that classifying these activities as trading is more appropriate. We believe this treatment is more conservative because market changes are reflected directly in earnings rather than recorded on the balance sheet through accumulated other comprehensive income. Our core earnings have not changed."
American Banker again recognized Solera National Bank among the nation's top publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion in assets. The ranking, based on year-end 2025 data, uses each institution's three-year average return on average equity. For 2025, Solera was ranked third in its peer group, an achievement of which our entire team is very proud.
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
($000s)
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
ASSETS
|Revised
|Revised
Cash and due from banks
|$
|1,358
|$
|2,059
|$
|2,280
|$
|1,378
|$
|1,969
Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|23,900
|-
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|1,498
|1,694
|1,706
|1,872
|2,963
Investment securities, available-for-sale
|586,869
|624,921
|650,464
|324,376
|422,112
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
|8,413
|14,069
|16,144
|3,171
|5,004
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Traditional loans, gross
|899,753
|916,277
|829,057
|764,433
|754,518
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(13,592
|)
|(13,178
|)
|(12,225
|)
|(11,218
|)
|(11,219
|)
Net traditional loans
|886,161
|903,099
|816,832
|753,215
|743,299
Premises and equipment, net
|34,347
|35,227
|36,469
|36,911
|35,128
Accrued interest receivable
|15,127
|11,249
|12,609
|8,148
|10,244
OREO
|998
|998
Bank-owned life insurance
|5,321
|5,288
|5,256
|5,223
|5,190
Other assets
|14,047
|13,162
|11,094
|11,032
|13,433
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,554,139
|$
|1,611,766
|$
|1,552,854
|$
|1,169,226
|$
|1,239,342
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|439,080
|$
|443,661
|$
|471,977
|$
|452,965
|$
|463,861
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|89,791
|93,520
|97,338
|88,048
|65,761
Savings and money market deposits
|150,861
|127,259
|134,847
|121,868
|138,964
Time deposits
|612,089
|569,484
|421,479
|358,976
|436,547
Total deposits
|1,291,821
|1,233,924
|1,125,641
|1,021,857
|1,105,133
Accrued interest payable
|2,255
|2,282
|1,531
|1,587
|2,528
Short-term borrowings
|98,939
|223,414
|278,525
|-
|-
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|34,000
|34,000
|34,000
|34,000
|34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|7,090
|8,892
|6,267
|6,392
|5,336
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,434,105
|1,502,512
|1,445,964
|1,063,836
|1,146,997
Common stock
|43
|43
|43
|43
|43
Additional paid-in capital
|38,778
|38,763
|38,748
|38,793
|38,778
Retained earnings
|104,283
|98,188
|95,461
|89,549
|83,008
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
|(23,070
|)
|(27,740
|)
|(27,362
|)
|(22,995
|)
|(29,484
|)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|120,034
|109,254
|106,890
|105,390
|92,345
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,554,139
|$
|1,611,766
|$
|1,552,854
|$
|1,169,226
|$
|1,239,342
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
Interest and dividend income
|Revised
|Revised
Interest and fees on traditional loans
|$
|15,251
|$
|14,473
|$
|13,632
|$
|12,802
|$
|12,791
Investment securities
|8,282
|7,215
|5,515
|4,275
|4,831
Dividends on bank stocks
|261
|239
|194
|91
|180
Other
|17
|18
|28
|26
|21
Total interest income
|$
|23,811
|$
|21,945
|$
|19,369
|$
|17,194
|$
|17,823
Interest expense
Deposits
|9,008
|7,631
|6,867
|6,463
|6,235
FHLB & Fed borrowings
|2,003
|1,869
|1,588
|550
|1,410
Total interest expense
|11,011
|9,500
|8,455
|7,013
|7,645
Net interest income
|12,800
|12,445
|10,914
|10,181
|10,178
Provision for loan and lease losses
|605
|1,008
|1,010
|6
|310
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
|12,195
|11,437
|9,904
|10,175
|9,868
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
|251
|279
|262
|284
|291
Other income
|506
|1,128
|310
|711
|677
Gain on sale of securities
|1,633
|(1,492
|)
|3,297
|2,986
|2,709
Total noninterest income
|2,390
|(85
|)
|3,869
|3,981
|3,677
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
|2,966
|2,956
|2,560
|2,838
|2,827
Occupancy
|520
|496
|550
|538
|553
Professional fees
|905
|2,299
|1,137
|677
|330
Other general and administrative
|1,850
|1,634
|1,560
|1,629
|1,593
Total noninterest expense
|6,241
|7,385
|5,807
|5,682
|5,303
Net Income Before Taxes
|$
|8,344
|$
|3,967
|$
|7,966
|$
|8,474
|$
|8,242
Income Tax Expense
|2,250
|1,239
|2,054
|1,934
|2,309
Net Income
|$
|6,094
|$
|2,728
|$
|5,912
|$
|6,540
|$
|5,933
Income Per Share
|$
|1.42
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.38
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|27.92
|$
|25.41
|$
|24.86
|$
|24.51
|$
|21.48
WA Shares outstanding
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
|$
|8,949
|$
|4,975
|$
|8,976
|$
|8,480
|$
|8,552
Net Interest Margin
|3.30
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.56
|%
Cost of Funds
|2.84
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.66
|%
Efficiency Ratio
|46.04
|%
|53.31
|%
|50.56
|%
|50.84
|%
|47.58
|%
Return on Average Assets
|1.54
|%
|0.69
|%
|1.74
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.02
|%
Return on Average Equity
|21.26
|%
|10.10
|%
|22.28
|%
|26.46
|%
|25.92
|%
Leverage Ratio
|9.2
|%
|8.5
|%
|8.6
|%
|11.0
|%
|9.8
|%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
|0.50
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.60
|%
Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.36
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.37
|%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
|1.51
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.49
|%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
|$
|12,775
|$
|12,499
|$
|18,986
|$
|19,306
|$
|2,842
Substandard: Accruing
|45,787
|42,577
|44,873
|35,447
|39,971
Substandard: Nonaccrual
|12,267
|4,125
|4,757
|8,281
|4,526
Doubtful
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total criticized loans
|$
|70,829
|$
|59,201
|$
|68,616
|$
|63,034
|$
|47,339
Other real estate owned
|998
|998
|-
|-
|-
Investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total criticized assets
|$
|71,827
|$
|60,199
|$
|68,616
|$
|63,034
|$
|47,339
Criticized assets to total assets
|4.62
|%
|3.73
|%
|4.42
|%
|5.39
|%
|3.82
|%
SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-revised-first-and-second-quarter-2-1227361