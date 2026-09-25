Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on September 17, 2026. Under the First Tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,227,450.10 through the issuance of 21,516,334 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") that qualify as "flow-through shares" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares"), at an issue price of C$0.15 per FT Share.

The proceeds from the FT Shares issued under the First Tranche will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in central Newfoundland.

In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, the Company paid certain cash finders fees and issued an aggregate of 1,290,980 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to eligible finders in respect of subscriptions for FT Shares referred by such finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Finder's Warrant Share until March 25, 2028.

All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 26, 2027.

Qualified Person

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project and Rocky Pond VMS Project both located in central Newfoundland. Gold Anchor is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in this emerging gold district. The project hosts the orogenic-hosted, near-surface bulk-tonnage Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and structurally controlled orogenic gold targets, including the Lucky 13 Gold Zone, along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor, located on trend and southwest of major gold discoveries and deposits. The Rocky Pond VMS Project is located within the Roberts Arm VMS Belt that hosts the former-producing Buchans VMS mine. The project hosts the Handcamp gold-rich VMS Zone and multiple additional VMS showings within a 40-kilometre trend of the prolific VMS belt.

Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

X (formerly Twitter): @RockyShoreGold

LinkedIn: @RockyShoreGold

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the First Tranche and the Offering, and the use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-gold-closes-first-tranche-of-non-brokered-private-placement-1227387