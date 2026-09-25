Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) (CSE: NAHF.PR.A) ("NAHF" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated August 20, 2026, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares, known as "Housing Shares".

Under the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 58,711 Housing Shares at a price of $9.75 per Housing Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $572,432.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to repay certain liabilities related to its current development project investments and increase permanent capital on the Company's balance sheet.

In connection with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of approximately $11,909 and issued 34,900 finder's warrants to eligible arm's-length finders. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of NAHF at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

All securities issued in connection with the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one day, ending on January 26, 2027.

Following the closing of the first tranche, the Offering remains open and the Company may close additional tranches, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals.

About Housing Shares

Housing Shares are the Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares of North America Home Finance Inc. and are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol NAHF.PR.A.

Housing Shares form an important part of NAHF's housing equity strategy and are intended to provide investors with participation in the long-term value of residential housing while providing NAHF with an expandable source of equity capital that can support the acquisition and financing of additional residential housing assets.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF), with Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares "Housing Shares" (CSE: NAHF.PR.A), is a residential real estate finance and development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways.

The Company develops, acquires, finances and manages residential housing assets while working to enable more families and investors to participate in long-term housing equity growth.

Private Placement Disclaimer

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is identified by terms and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions, and includes, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's intention to complete additional tranches of the Offering; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the expected listing of additional Housing Shares on the CSE; and the Company's housing growth strategy and portfolio expansion objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments. The material assumptions include, among others: that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals in connection with any additional tranches of the Offering; that the CSE will approve the listing of additional Housing Shares issued pursuant to the Offering; that the Company will be able to deploy the proceeds of the Offering substantially as described herein; that market conditions will remain conducive to the Offering and to the Company's housing equity strategy; that applicable securities laws and CSE policies will not change in a manner that materially affects the completion of the Offering; and that the Company's housing portfolio will continue to develop consistently with management's current expectations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the risk that additional tranches of the Offering may not be completed; the risk that the CSE may not approve the listing of additional Housing Shares; the risk that the Company may not be able to deploy the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; risks associated with the statutory resale restrictions applicable to Housing Shares issued pursuant to the Offering; general risks associated with the residential real estate market in Canada, including changes in interest rates, housing prices and government policy; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

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