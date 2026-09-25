Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GALLIUM WAR NUR DER ANFANG: Atlanticos Vier-Metall-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
IB

WKN: 120093 | ISIN: US45811V1052 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2026 23:02 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc.: Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX:INBP) (the "Company" or "INBP") reports its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $9.8 million compared to $14.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $4.4 million or 31.0%. The Company had an operating loss of $0.9 million compared to operating income of approximately $0.6 million in the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 were $43.9 million compared to $54.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $10.5 million or 19.3%. The Company had an operating loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 of approximately $2.7 million compared to operating income of $2.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

For the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company had a net loss of approximately $1.4 million and $0.2 million or $0.04 and $0.01 per share of common stock, respectively. The Company's diluted net loss per share of common stock for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $0.04 and $0.01 per share of common stock, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company had a net loss of approximately $2.8 million or $0.09 per share of common stock, compared with net income of approximately $0.8 million or $0.03 per share of common stock for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. The Company's diluted net (loss) income per share of common stock for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were ($0.09) and $0.03 per share of common stock, respectively.

"Our revenue decreased by approximately 19% in our fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment represented approximately 90% and 84% of total revenue in our fiscal years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay.

A summary of our financial results for the three months and fiscal years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended
June 30, June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Total revenue
 $9,796 $14,175 $43,872 $54,353
Cost of sales
 9,768 12,706 43,072 48,791
Gross profit
 28 1,469 800 5,562
Selling and administrative expenses
 897 880 3,505 3,542
Operating (loss) income
 (869) 589 (2,705) 2,020
Other income, net
 19 6 142 42
(Loss) income before income taxes
 (850) 595 (2,563) 2,062
Income tax expense, net
 516 773 279 1,254
Net (loss) income
 $(1,366) $(178) $(2,842) $808
Net (loss) income per common share:
Basic
 $(0.04) $(0.01) $(0.09) $0.03
Diluted
 $(0.04) $(0.01) $(0.09) $0.03
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
 31,059,610 30,622,045 31,059,610 30,295,655
Diluted
 31,059,610 30,622,045 31,059,610 31,168,372

About Integrated BioPharma Inc. (INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. ("INBP") is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. Further information is available at ir.ibiopharma.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of INBP to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," believes," intends," "estimates," "should," "would," "strategy," "plan" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof, are subject to change and should not be relied upon for investment purposes. INBP undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements for any reasons. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions; loss of market share through competition; introduction of competing products by other companies; the timing of regulatory approval and the introduction of new products by INBP; changes in industry capacity; pressure on prices from competition or from purchasers of INBP's products; regulatory changes in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and nutraceutical industry; regulatory obstacles to the introduction of new technologies or products that are important to INBP; availability of qualified personnel; the loss of any significant customers or suppliers; inflation, including inflationary pressures from any tariffs, and tightened labor markets; our ability to expand our customer base and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in INBP's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, INBP cannot give assurance that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of INBP.

Contact:

Dina Masi, CFO
Integrated BioPharma, Inc.
investors@ibiopharma.com
888.319.6962

SOURCE: Integrated BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/integrated-biopharma-reports-results-for-its-quarter-and-fiscal-year-1227370

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.