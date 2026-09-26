Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is providing supplemental disclosure to its news release dated September 16, 2026 (the "Original Release"), in which it announced that it had entered into three-month agreements with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., doing business as The Market Link ("Market Link"), and Kalkine Media Inc. ("Kalkine"), to provide issuer advertising campaigns to the Company (the "Market Link Agreement" and the "Kalkine Agreement", respectively, and together, the "Agreements"). This news release provides additional details regarding the services, consideration and contact information of each service provider.

Pursuant to the Market Link Agreement, Market Link will provide the Company with a three-month issuer advertising campaign for aggregate cash consideration of $45,000. The campaign includes an issuer advertising package across Market Link's platforms and a digital boost campaign of retargeting and lookalike advertising across third-party digital and social media platforms, together with content distribution across German-language financial platforms by Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), whose services account for $15,000 of the $45,000 contract. No securities will be issued as compensation.

Pursuant to the Kalkine Agreement, Kalkine will provide the Company with a three-month issuer advertising campaign on its website, kalkinemedia.com/ca, for aggregate cash consideration of $2,200. The campaign includes sponsored articles and press releases, video content, display and banner advertising, a dedicated company page, and social media and email campaigns. No securities will be issued as compensation.

Market Link

The Market Link is a department and brand wholly owned and operated by Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., a company registered in British Columbia. Market Link is a Vancouver-based digital marketing agency that connects public companies with retail investors through digital marketing, investor outreach and advertising solutions, including distribution across the Stockhouse platform and its partner networks. Market Link's offices are located at Level 3 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2E9, and Market Link may be contacted through its Managing Director, Twila Jensen, at 778-588-7012. As disclosed in the Original Release, Market Link is arm's length to the Company and has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

Kalkine Media

Kalkine Media Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario-based marketing and media platform company that delivers corporate news, market insights and economic updates, connecting public companies with investors through editorial coverage, executive interviews and multimedia content published on its website, kalkinemedia.com/ca, and across its global network. Kalkine's offices are located at 401 Bay Street, 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4, and Kalkine may be contacted at 416-646-0750 or info@kalkinemedia.com. As disclosed in the Original Release, Kalkine is arm's length to the Company and has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

Apaton Finance

Apaton is a Hannover, Germany-based investor relations and capital markets communications firm that has connected publicly listed small- and mid-cap companies with private and institutional investors since 2005. Apaton's offices are located at Ellernstrasse 34, 30175 Hannover, Germany, and Apaton may be contacted through its founder and Managing Director, Mario Hose, at +49 511 6768-731. Apaton provides its services to the Company as a partner of Market Link under the Market Link Agreement.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Dobbin Gold property, a Carlin Gold-type target, the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type and a critical metals IOCG-type target and the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. In addition, the Company has an option on another gold project in Nevada, the King Solomon property, which is also a Carlin Gold-type target.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the services to be provided to the Company under the Agreements, the term of the marketing campaigns and the delivery of services by Apaton as a partner of Market Link. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, including the assumption that each service provider will perform its obligations under the applicable Agreement as described herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the failure of any service provider to perform the services as anticipated, the termination or amendment of any of the Agreements, changes in applicable securities laws or stock exchange policies, and general market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316151