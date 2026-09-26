The company-published resource examines ecommerce specialization, agency team structure and service scope, including the coordination of paid acquisition with lifecycle email and SMS.

Venice, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Top Growth Marketing INC is announcing the availability of its online email marketing agency selection guide for direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands. The resource addresses considerations for evaluating agency services, including ecommerce experience, team structure, technical capabilities and documented client results.

Published by Top Growth Marketing, the guide examines email marketing services in the context of an ecommerce company's wider marketing operations. Topics include automated customer communications, audience segmentation, campaign testing and the relationship between paid customer acquisition and ongoing retention activity.

The company-published guide covers:

DTC ecommerce specialization and experience.

Agency team structure and service responsibilities.

Email and SMS capabilities, including automation, segmentation and reporting.

Published case evidence and documented client results.

The coordination of lifecycle marketing with broader marketing operations.

Top Growth Marketing manages paid social, paid search, influencer advertising and email/SMS programs under one team. Its approach considers customer acquisition costs, repeat purchases and customer lifetime value together when planning marketing activity.

"Email isn't a channel you bolt on at the end. If you know what a customer is worth over twelve months, you can afford to acquire differently - and that decision has to be made by the people buying the media," said Jack Paxton, Founder, Top Growth Marketing.

The email marketing agency selection guide is available on the company's website. It presents Top Growth Marketing's perspective on agency evaluation and service delivery.

Top Growth Marketing also publishes DTC ecommerce benchmarks based on pooled, anonymized client data. The reports include metric definitions, sample sizes and measurement periods, covering subjects such as email campaigns, automated email flows, checkout abandonment and ecommerce conversion rates. These resources provide additional context for examining marketing performance alongside agency capabilities.

About Top Growth Marketing

Top Growth Marketing (legal name: Top Growth Marketing INC) is a DTC ecommerce marketing agency founded in 2011 and based in Venice, California. The company combines paid social, paid search, influencer advertising and lifecycle email/SMS services under one team. Its work spans beauty and skincare, health and supplements, food and beverage, pet, fashion and apparel, home, and subscription ecommerce businesses.

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