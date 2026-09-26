White Rock, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) ("Goldcana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,000,000 through the issuance of 8,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the "Offering"), previously announced in the news releases dated September 2, 2026 and September 10, 2026.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of C$0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, following the expiry of the applicable statutory hold period, if the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, or such other Canadian stock exchange on which the common shares are then listed, equals or exceeds C$1.00 for five consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release and the Warrants will expire on the 15th trading day following the date of such news release unless exercised prior to that date.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for mineral exploration activities, including exploration and advancement of the La Sarre Gold Project, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes, as previously announced in the news release dated September 10, 2026. Goldcana has entered into an option agreement dated August 29, 2026 with the holders of the La Sarre claims under which Goldcana may earn up to a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Project. Refer to the news release dated September 2, 2026 for more details.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees of C$76,482.00 and issued 305,928 finder's warrants to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at C$0.50 until September 25, 2028. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Goldcana Resources Inc.:

Goldcana Resources Inc. (CSE: GC) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2% to 3%, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

About the La Sarre Gold Project:

The La Sarre Gold Project is a district-scale mineral exploration property located in the western Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec. The Project comprises approximately 48,615 hectares across 866 Exclusive Exploration Rights and benefits from year-round access through Highway 111, nearby communities, hydroelectric power and proximity to established mining-service centres including Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or. The property contains more than 50 kilometres of prospective Abitibi greenstone geology and multiple major structural corridors prospective for gold and base-metal mineralization. Modern mineral prospectivity analysis undertaken by Mercator has identified 33 exploration targets across the property, providing Goldcana with a district-scale pipeline of opportunities for future exploration and drilling.

ON BEHALF OF GOLDCANA RESOURCES INC.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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