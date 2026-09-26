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PR Newswire
26.09.2026 03:36 Uhr
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MAYPHARM Unveils HYALMASS AQUATOX, a Next-Generation Multi-Active Skin Solution for the Global Aesthetic Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAYPHARM, a global aesthetic and cosmeceutical company, has announced the upcoming launch of HYALMASS AQUATOX, introducing a new multi-active formulation designed to respond to the rapidly evolving demands of the global aesthetic market.

Rather than relying on a single trending ingredient, HYALMASS AQUATOX brings together five high-interest active ingredients - PDRN, Exosomes, Botulinum Peptide, GHK-Cu, and Succinic Acid - in one advanced aesthetic formulation.

Five Powerful Actives. One Advanced Formula.

Botulinum Peptide - designed to support a smoother, more refined skin appearance
GHK-Cu - a copper peptide widely studied for skin conditioning and regeneration-related applications
Succinic Acid - recognized for its role in skin revitalization and antioxidant-related activity
PDRN - associated with skin regeneration and recovery
Exosomes - increasingly recognized for their role in advanced skin rejuvenation approaches

By combining these highly sought-after ingredients, HYALMASS AQUATOX aims to address the growing global demand for multifunctional, ingredient-driven aesthetic solutions.

A New Chapter for the HYALMASS Portfolio

The launch follows the growing international interest in HYALMASS AQUA EXOSOME, strengthening MAYPHARM's expanding presence in the global aesthetic market.

As demand for advanced skin rejuvenation products continues to develop, the market has also seen an increasing number of products adopting similar ingredient concepts, visual identities, and positioning. MAYPHARM therefore emphasizes the importance of product authenticity and authorized distribution when purchasing HYALMASS products.

Distributors, aesthetic professionals, and customers are encouraged to verify the original manufacturer, authorized supply channel, packaging, and official product information before purchasing or using HYALMASS products.

Innovation That Moves With the Market

With HYALMASS AQUATOX, MAYPHARM continues to expand its portfolio around emerging aesthetic trends while combining multiple high-interest actives into a single product concept.

Five actives. One formula. A new direction for advanced skin care.

HYALMASS AQUATOX - Coming Soon.

Choose the Original. Choose MAYPHARM.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-unveils-hyalmass-aquatox-a-next-generation-multi-active-skin-solution-for-the-global-aesthetic-market-302890709.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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