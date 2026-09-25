CREATD INC.: Creatd Announces Approval of Premium Tender Offer for Vocal, Inc. Regulation Crowdfunding Shares

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a premium tender offer for the shares of its subsidiary Vocal, Inc. ("Vocal") held by investors who participated in Vocal's Regulation Crowdfunding ("Reg CF") offering. Creatd expects to begin the tender offer in the coming weeks.

The tender offer is part of Creatd's continuing effort to strengthen its balance sheet and simplify its capital structure. The complete terms of the offer will be set out in the tender offer documents, which will be provided to Vocal's Reg CF shareholders when the offer begins.

"Vocal's Reg CF shareholders were early believers in the platform, and this offer gives them the opportunity to recognize a premium to their initial investment," said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creatd. "It is another step in simplifying our capital structure as we continue advancing our uplisting objectives."

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities of Vocal or Creatd. Any tender offer will be made only through the tender offer documents, which shareholders should read carefully when they become available.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are forward-looking statements. These include statements about the timing, terms and completion of the proposed tender offer and the Company's uplisting plans. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied because of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) acquires, builds, and scales technology-driven businesses within a diversified portfolio, leveraging a shared services platform to accelerate growth and drive monetization. For more information, contact ir@creatd.com

About Vocal

Vocal is a creator publishing platform that gives writers and storytellers the tools, audience, and monetization to share their work and earn from it. As Creatd's majority-owned flagship asset, Vocal reaches a broad monthly audience across dozens of owned-and-operated communities and is committed to remaining a verified-human platform in an era of synthetic content.