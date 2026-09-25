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EQ

WKN: A420KL | ISIN: US29445S1006 | Ticker-Symbol: 4ZV
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 15:25
13,800 Euro
-8,61 % -1,300
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
EQUIPMENTSHARE.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUIPMENTSHARE.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 21:36 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EquipmentShare.com Inc: EquipmentShare Responds to Inaccurate Short Report

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc (Nasdaq: EQPT) ("EquipmentShare"), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, today issued the following statement:

The recent report by Blue Orca Capital mischaracterizes EquipmentShare's business model, financial statements, and the OWN Program. As an entity with a disclosed short position, the author stands to profit directly from short-term stock volatility driven by misleading narrative claims.

EquipmentShare remains focused on executing its growth strategy, driving strong operational performance, and expanding its footprint across the construction technology and rental markets. We account for all material commercial agreements-including the OWN Program-in strict accordance with U.S. GAAP and SEC disclosure requirements. Our financial statements are independently audited by a Big 4 accounting firm.

Our fundamentals, addressable market, and long-term momentum have never been stronger. We remain confident that the ongoing execution of our strategy and the strength of our business will continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.

About EquipmentShare
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (Nasdaq: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency, and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com

EQPT Investors:
ir@equipmentshare.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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