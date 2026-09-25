Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026.
Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2026 were $339,074,327 as compared with $345,321,589 on April 30, 2026, and $322,750,581 on July 31, 2025. On July 31, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.80 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
July 31, 2026
April 30, 2026
July 31, 2025
Total Net Assets
$339,074,327
$345,321,589
$322,750,581
NAV Per Share
$11.80
$12.01
$11.23
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2026 through July 31, 2026, total net investment income was $4,709,442 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($6,629,441) or ($0.23) per share of common stock for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2026
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2026
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2025
Total Net Investment
$4,709,442
$ 4,314,451
$4,015,722
Per Share
$0.16
$0.15
$0.14
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($6,629,441)
(2,181,270)
($15,775,819)
Per Share
($0.23)
($0.08)
($0.55)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.