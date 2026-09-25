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WKN: A0YDWM | ISIN: US01864U1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.09.26 | 19:10
9,765 US-Dollar
+0,05 % +0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.09.2026 22:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2026 were $339,074,327 as compared with $345,321,589 on April 30, 2026, and $322,750,581 on July 31, 2025. On July 31, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.80 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


July 31, 2026

April 30, 2026

July 31, 2025

Total Net Assets

$339,074,327

$345,321,589

$322,750,581

NAV Per Share

$11.80

$12.01

$11.23

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2026 through July 31, 2026, total net investment income was $4,709,442 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($6,629,441) or ($0.23) per share of common stock for the same period.


Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2026

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2026

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2025

Total Net Investment
Income

$4,709,442

$ 4,314,451

$4,015,722

Per Share

$0.16

$0.15

$0.14

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($6,629,441)

(2,181,270)

($15,775,819)

Per Share

($0.23)

($0.08)

($0.55)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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