Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2026 were $339,074,327 as compared with $345,321,589 on April 30, 2026, and $322,750,581 on July 31, 2025. On July 31, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.80 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



July 31, 2026 April 30, 2026 July 31, 2025 Total Net Assets $339,074,327 $345,321,589 $322,750,581 NAV Per Share $11.80 $12.01 $11.23 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2026 through July 31, 2026, total net investment income was $4,709,442 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($6,629,441) or ($0.23) per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2026 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2026 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2025 Total Net Investment

Income $4,709,442 $ 4,314,451 $4,015,722 Per Share $0.16 $0.15 $0.14 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($6,629,441) (2,181,270) ($15,775,819) Per Share ($0.23) ($0.08) ($0.55)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.