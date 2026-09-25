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WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Tradegate
25.09.26 | 21:24
4,580 Euro
-4,18 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6004,62026.09.
4,7404,86025.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 18:48 Uhr
91 Leser
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WidePoint Corporation Statement Regarding GAO Protest Decision on DHS CWMS 3.0 Award

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY): a leading provider of Secure Mobile Management and Managed Services Solutions, today provided an update regarding the Government Accountability Office (GAO) decision concerning the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 3.0 contract. The GAO has notified WidePoint that it has sustained the protest filed by TurningPoint Global Solutions regarding the award. It is important to note that a "sustained" protest does not necessarily conclude the procurement process; rather, it is a routine mechanism within federal contracting that may lead to various outcomes, including corrective actions or re-evaluations, as determined by the agency.

In accordance with standard federal procurement procedures and the protective order currently in place, the specific findings and recommendations of the GAO decision remain under seal and are not publicly available at this time. The attorneys for the parties are in the process of reviewing the protected decision for potential redactions of sensitive information before a public version of the decision is issued. As a result, the full details of the decision are not yet available to WidePoint or the public.

WidePoint is committed to a transparent and thorough process. Once the public decision is issued, the company will work with legal counsel to review the GAO decision and WidePoint's options in response to it, and WidePoint is engaging with DHS to understand the agency's next steps in response to the decision.

WidePoint continues to maintain a strong, productive relationship with DHS and remains fully focused on delivering exceptional service and value to all of our federal and commercial clients. Further updates will be provided as appropriate and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit?https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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