Le 25 septembre/September 2026Golden Spike Resources Corp. (GLDS) has announced a name and symbol change to Gordon Mining Group Inc. (GORD) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 12,113,333 common shares.The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on September 30, 2026.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on September 29, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation._______________________Golden Spike Resources Corp. (GLDS) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Gordon Mining Group Inc. (GORD) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 12 113 333 actions ordinaires.Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 30 septembre 2026.Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 29 septembre 2026. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 30 SEPT 2026Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 30 SEPT 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 30 SEPT 2026New Name/Nouveau Nom: Gordon Mining Group Inc.New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: GORDNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 38277A 10 3NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 38277A 10 3 0Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: GLDSOld/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 38118L102/CA38118L1022If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.