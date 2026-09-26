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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2026 13:22 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Global Times Online: Chinese Brands Going Global - Worldwide Tour (Europe Stop) holds events in Switzerland, Italy

MILAN, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 23, 2026, local time, the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Milan hosted a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Chinese Brands Going Global - Worldwide Tour (Europe Stop) holds events in Switzerland, Italy

After the reception, Global Times Online hosted a thematic promotional event for the 2026 Chinese Brands Going Global - Worldwide Tour (Europe Stop).

Chinese Brands Going Global - Worldwide Tour (Europe Stop) holds events in Switzerland, Italy

More than 300 guests attended, including political figures from the consular jurisdiction; representatives of the consular corps; members of the overseas Chinese community; representatives of Chinese-funded institutions; Confucius Institute staff; and international students. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including deepening China-EU economic and trade cooperation, advancing the high-quality global expansion of Chinese brands, and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

The Europe Stop of the tour focuses on Switzerland and Italy. Its program includes business visits, economic and trade dialogues, themed brand showcases, promotional sessions and one-on-one matchmaking. The initiative aims to help Chinese companies better understand European markets and connect with local distribution networks.

Chinese Brands Going Global - Worldwide Tour (Europe Stop) holds events in Switzerland, Italy

Chinese Brands Going Global - Worldwide Tour (Europe Stop) holds events in Switzerland, Italy

The participants of this Europe Stop feature striking diversity: The roster includes national brands such as Fenjiu International and Tsingtao Beer; long-established regional products such as Yunnan Notoginseng, a medicinal root prized in Chinese wellness traditions; and city brands - Tongzhou, Beijing Municipal Administrative Center, showcasing its green-development story, and Yiwu, the world's capital of small commodities.

Beyond the exhibitions, the Europe Stop emphasized practical business matchmaking through field visits and seminars. The delegation traveled across Switzerland and Italy, inspecting local distribution channels and retail settings and holding face-to-face talks with distributors and channel operators on market access, distribution networks, consumer habits and regulatory compliance.

After its debut in Milan in 2025, Chinese Brands Going Global - Worldwide Tour has continued to expand its global footprint with stops in South America and Europe in 2026. Organizers said the event will keep building bridges between Chinese brands and overseas markets, empowering more brands to engage the world with openness, showcase Chinese innovation and contribute a new chapter to China's high-level opening-up.

Company: Global Times Online
Contact Person: Qin jing
Email: qinjing@huanqiu.com
Website: http://www.huanqiu.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29f8c5db-9d78-460d-8073-dd2e70e51f5a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebd5dbf6-4eb9-4c5e-90b2-a16d12aa3cce
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dbdc633-cc07-4aed-8376-cee01b8646d6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97460ccc-cb8a-4cb8-877a-8cbcc354303b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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