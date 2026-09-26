DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2026 - QUORRA X5, a micro-mobility robot, has made its global debut at REHACARE International 2026 - International Trade Fair for Rehabilitation and Care, which opened in Düsseldorf, Germany on 23 September and runs until 26 September. As the world's leading trade fair for rehabilitation, prevention, inclusion and care, REHACARE serves as a key international platform for industry exchange and product showcase.
Through the iQUORRA app, users can check battery level, online status and real-time location, and operate the robot via Bluetooth remote control within effective range. Caregiver authorization and "Safe Zone" (geofencing) let caregivers define safe activity areas, with instant alerts if the robot leaves preset boundaries.
The QUORRA X5 has won two prestigious international design awards - the Red Dot Award: Design Concept and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) presented by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Retaining a stable four-wheel chassis and joystick control, it adopts a foldable body and wraparound cockpit, shedding the clinical look of traditional mobility aids for consumer-electronics styling.
The QUORRA X5 holds CE marking for the European Union and UKCA marking for the United Kingdom, meeting the safety and technical standards of global markets.
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News Source: QUORRA
26/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.