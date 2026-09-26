Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center: Art on the Waterfront: The 4th Beijing International Canal Arts Fest Kicks Off in Tongzhou

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing International Canal Arts Fest is a signature event for cultural and artistic exchange between China and other canal countries, and for integrating culture with tourism. Since its launch in 2018, it has been held four editions. On September 24, 2026, the 4th Beijing International Canal Arts Fest grandly opened along the Grand Canal in Tongzhou. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the event is dedicated to preserving the Grand Canal as a living World Cultural Heritage site and passing on its legacy. It drives urban renewal through culture, brings together artistic talent from around the world, and deepens international cultural and tourism exchanges through the canal as a cultural bridge. Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center welcomed more than 150 Chinese and international guests and artists from Albania, Côte d'Ivoire, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye, among other countries to the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony featured a spectacular cross-border program. Performers from China and abroad took the stage, including the Rongxiang Sanxian Chamber Orchestra from China, FETNO from Bucharest, Norwegian singer Maria Arredondo, and New Zealand singer-songwriter Luke Thompson. Together, they delivered a stunning visual and musical experience. The Arts Fest runs until September 27, with 14 performing arts troupes from 13 countries presenting 22 diverse performances.

(https://en.bocec.cn/Index/article/id/1377)

A "Canal × Mid-Autumn" themed bazaar is also open

Featuring 60 distinctive booths in three zones-Bites, Finds, and Vibes. It brings together global cuisine, international handicrafts, and fun interactive experiences in one place, creating an immersive international leisure experience.

(https://en.bocec.cn/Index/article/id/1386)

The video The Canal in Beijing premiered alongside the debut of 10 "Strolling Beijing-Grand Canal Cultural Theme Tours," inviting visitors from around the world to experience Beijing's millennia-old canal civilization at a leisurely pace.

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