Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2026) - ASI TECH INC., a technology services company and part of Alexander's Global Group Inc., today announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) services and the start of a development roadmap for advanced and humanoid robotics.

ASI TECH INC. currently provides custom software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, mobile applications, data analytics and IT managed services to business and consumer clients. The expansion adds a dedicated AI services line. It covers generative AI, AI agents and automated workflows, enterprise AI platforms, computer vision, voice AI and machine learning infrastructure.

The company also announced that its internal initiative, ASI TECH LABS, will focus on robotics research and development. Planned areas of work include robotics software, machine perception, motion planning and control, human-robot interaction, and industrial and service robotics. Longer-term development will explore humanoid robot technologies.

"Our clients increasingly want software that can automate complex tasks," said Alexander Prince, Founder and CEO of ASI TECH INC. "Expanding into AI services, and building a robotics roadmap through ASI TECH LABS, is the next step in the work we already do in software and cloud infrastructure."

"AI and robotics are subject to evolving rules on data privacy, safety and accountability in every market we serve," said Rizwan Fouzder, Legal Head of ASI TECH INC. and A&R Crown Legal Inc. "Our role is to make sure these new services are developed and delivered in line with the regulations that apply to our clients."

ASI TECH INC. employs approximately 400 people and serves clients in multiple international markets. The company also operates GeekOnSites (GOS), a technology support and service platform.





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About ASI TECH INC.

ASI TECH INC. is a technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is part of Alexander's Global Group Inc. The company provides software development, artificial intelligence, cloud, cybersecurity, automation and digital transformation services to business and consumer clients worldwide. For more information, visit asitechco.com.

About Alexander Prince

Alexander Prince is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ASI TECH INC. and Alexander's Global Group Inc. At ASI TECH INC., he oversees the company's strategic direction, product development and expansion into artificial intelligence and robotics. Through Alexander's Global Group Inc., he leads business operations across several sectors, including technology, construction, imports and exports, and fashion. He is also a co-founder of A&R Crown Legal Inc., which he operates with business partner Rizwan Fouzder and which serves as the legal department for ASI TECH INC.

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