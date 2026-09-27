LetPot to Launch LPH-Home Smart 2-Tier Indoor Garden on Kickstarter October 1

Two independent reservoirs, separate EC monitoring and flexible grow heights bring more variety-and less daily work-to home growing

Key Facts

LetPot LPH-Home will launch on Kickstarter on October 1, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The smart two-tier indoor garden features two independent 6-liter reservoirs with separate EC monitoring.

Its adjustable growing spaces support up to 32 plants, from herbs and leafy greens to compact tomatoes, peppers and flowers.

Kickstarter followers will receive a launch notification and an opportunity to access limited Super Early Bird rewards.

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LetPot, a smart indoor gardening brand focused on making home growing simpler and more enjoyable, today announced that the LetPot LPH-Home Smart 2-Tier Indoor Garden will officially launch on Kickstarter on October 1, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Designed for households that want to grow more varieties without bringing the complexity of a commercial growing system into their living space, LPH-Home combines two independent growing zones, flexible plant heights, smart controls and a modular, home-friendly design.

Two Independent Growing Zones in One Garden

Unlike indoor gardens that require every plant to share one reservoir and nutrient plan, LPH-Home gives each tier its own 6-liter water reservoir and separate EC monitoring.

This allows growers to prepare and monitor different nutrient concentrations for each zone. For example, compact tomatoes or peppers can grow on the upper tier while herbs and leafy greens grow below-without requiring both groups to share the same growing conditions.

LPH-Home measures EC levels and provides growers with useful information and reminders. Nutrients remain under the grower's control rather than being added automatically.

Together, the two tiers provide space for up to 32 plants. The upper tier offers adjustable growing height for taller crops, while the lower tier creates a dedicated space for frequently harvested herbs, greens and smaller plants.

A Smart Indoor Garden Designed for Real Homes

LPH-Home was created to feel at home in kitchens, dining areas and everyday living spaces. Its warm, bamboo-forward structure, integrated wiring and compact two-tier footprint give the garden a more natural appearance than conventional tower-style growing systems.

The modular structure is also designed to simplify assembly, movement and routine maintenance. Each reservoir can be separated from the electrical section for easier rinsing, while removable casters make it easier to reposition the garden when needed.

"LPH-Home began with a simple question: how can families grow more of the plants they love without adding more complexity to their homes?" said Rex Lin, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of LetPot. "By giving each tier its own reservoir and EC monitoring, we are making it easier to grow different crops in one garden while keeping everyday care practical and approachable."

Smart Care Without Constant Attention

Growers can manage lighting and water-circulation schedules through the built-in TFT touchscreen or the LetPot App. The system also provides access to water-level and EC information, along with alerts when the garden may need attention.

LPH-Home uses an open growing system, allowing users to select their own seeds and compatible growing sponges instead of being limited to a single seed subscription. This flexibility helps each garden adapt to different seasons, recipes and household preferences.

Follow LPH-Home on Kickstarter

The LetPot LPH-Home Kickstarter campaign will go live on October 1 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Consumers interested in receiving the launch notification and accessing limited Super Early Bird rewards can visit the LPH-Home Kickstarter pre-launch page and select "Notify me on launch."

Follow the project here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/letpot/letpot-lph-home-2-tier-smart-indoor-garden

*Super Early Bird quantities and availability will be subject to the final Kickstarter campaign terms.

About LetPot

Founded in 2019, LetPot is a smart gardening brand dedicated to helping more people enjoy fresh herbs, vegetables and flowers at home. LetPot develops connected indoor gardens, automatic watering systems, grow lights and plant-care tools that combine practical technology with thoughtful, home-friendly design.

Guided by its new brand vision, "Fresh Grows Here," LetPot believes growing at home should feel natural, rewarding and accessible to everyday households.

Media Contact

LetPot PR Team: partnerships@letpot.com

Marketing Director: rex@letpot.com

www.letpot.com

Release Summary

LetPot will launch LPH-Home, a two-tier smart indoor garden with dual reservoirs and EC monitoring, on Kickstarter Oct. 1.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a57eb900-7b8c-4ee0-97a4-6db43ffae180