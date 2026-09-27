New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2026) - RalivON, a new beauty-from-within brand focused on beauty, wellness, and longevity, officially launches today at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The debut introduces consumers to RalivON and its signature product, Longevity Glow, a mango-pineapple ready-to-drink liquid supplement designed to bring beauty and wellness support into a simple, enjoyable daily ritual.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/316175_53b910cd14e66901_001full.jpg

Created for women who care about how they feel, how they look, and how they want to age, RalivON takes a lifestyle-driven approach to beauty from within. Longevity Glow combines collagen peptides, nicotinamide riboside (NR), PQQ, L-ergothioneine, sodium hyaluronate, vitamin C, niacin, and other carefully selected ingredients in one convenient daily pouch. The formula is designed to support three key areas of everyday wellness: healthy aging, cellular energy, and skin hydration.

"RalivON was born from my search for something that could bring beauty, wellness, and longevity together without making my daily routine feel more complicated," said Lacey Li, Founder of RalivON. "Current products on the market were focused on function, taste, or convenience, but rarely all three. I wanted to create something that felt thoughtfully formulated, but also enjoyable enough to become a ritual you genuinely look forward to."





Image credit: Wei Chen Lou



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/316175_53b910cd14e66901_002full.jpg

The brand is marking its launch through an in-person experience at The Avenue at American Dream Mall. Attendees can discover RalivON, sample Longevity Glow, experience the brand firsthand, and hear directly from its founder as the company makes its first official public appearance.

"Launching RalivON at American Dream gives us the opportunity to introduce the brand exactly as we envisioned it: through an experience that brings beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and community together," said Li. "More than the launch of a product, this is the beginning of our relationship with the women we created RalivON for. We're excited to meet them in person and invite them into this new approach to beauty from within."

Longevity Glow is designed to make daily beauty and wellness support feel more approachable and enjoyable. Its ready-to-drink format and mango-pineapple flavor offer a convenient alternative to traditional supplement routines, with each 25 mL pouch designed to be enjoyed directly as part of a daily ritual.

RalivON's American Dream debut marks the beginning of the brand's public presence as it introduces its beauty-from-within philosophy to consumers and builds a community around a more approachable, lifestyle-driven vision of everyday wellness.





Image credit: Wei Chen Lou



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/316175_53b910cd14e66901_003full.jpg

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316175