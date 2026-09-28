WorldIPI LLC: Global Validation of EOP Sound and #1 Chart Success of "Music in My Mind"

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 27, 2026 / Eylsia Nicolas' groundbreaking orchestral-pop sound EOP continues its rapid global ascent, with her new track "Music in My Mind" reaching #1 on the Groover Global Singer-Songwriter Charts, marking a defining moment in the emergence of a new musical architecture.

This milestone arrives alongside a wave of international critical acclaim, radio rotation, and industry endorsements, positioning Eylsia as one of the most innovative independent artists of 2026.

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International Critical Acclaim

Nosso Som (Brazil)

"Music in My Mind" shows Eylsia at a particularly interesting moment of artistic exploration... The sound moves between the cinematic and the danceable, creating a language of its own that transcends house, trance, classical music, or electronic pop."

Brazil's review frames EOP as a new musical language, not a hybrid.

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Kindline Magazine

"EOP Sound immediately stands out for its refusal to stay inside one musical box. The combination of house, Afrobeat, classical, ragtime, percussion piano and Eylsia's vocal texture gives the track a distinctive identity. I like how personal the concept feels, especially the idea of a rebuilt voice and a new creative direction."

Kindline emphasizes the identity-driven innovation behind EOP.

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Apricot Magazine

"This new track is perhaps your most fascinating soundscape yet... an adventurous fusion that showcases your relentless urge to experiment beyond traditional boundaries."

Apricot highlights Eylsia's boundary-breaking artistic evolution.

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Zillions Magazine

"EOP Sound feels like a fresh start... a reinvented voice and a new direction... a snapshot of a moment in her life rather than a simple experiment."

Zillions underscores the narrative power of EOP.

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Radio Rotation - France

Radio Saint-Dié

"Your track has been approved for broadcast... We particularly appreciate this musical style."

This marks Eylsia's European broadcast breakthrough, a key milestone for independent artists.

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Industry Endorsement - Tony Michaelides

Tony Michaelides, the legendary British promotions executive who brought U2 from Ireland to Britain and worked closely with artists such as David Bowie, The Police, and Peter Gabriel, offered this reaction:

"Wow this sounds like a full orchestra... an amazing arrangement and fiery vocals. I have it down to play."

This endorsement places Eylsia's EOP sound inside a lineage of global innovators.

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Velocity: A New Global Trajectory

Eylsia's Meta performance continues to accelerate:

• 25 million views in 48 hours

• 70 million views in two weeks

• 40 million weekly velocity

• On track for 2 billion views in 2027

This doubles her current annualized trajectory of 1 billion views in 2026, placing her among the highest-velocity independent artists worldwide.

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The EOP Sound: A New Musical Architecture

EOP merges:

• Classical orchestration

• House

• Afrobeat

• Ragtime piano

• Percussive strings

• A technologically restored voice

This is not a genre - it is a new structural form of pop.

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Final Statement

Eylsia Nicolas continues to redefine what independent artists can achieve in the AI era.

Her rise is engineered, validated, and accelerating.

She doesn't fit into the world.

She bends the world to fit her.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music is accelerating towards 800 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/global-validation-of-eop-sound-and-%231-chart-success-of-%22music-1227646