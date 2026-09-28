Poseidon Capital Partners appoints Premialab to strengthen QIS-driven portfolio construction

LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseidon Capital Partners, a leading Hong Kong-based investment manager and one of the region's largest QIS investors, has appointed Premialab to enhance its QIS analytics capabilities. The firm specializes in Outsourced CIO, Dedicated Managed Accounts and systematic portfolio construction for private clients, single family offices and institutions.

Poseidon Capital Partners combines deep expertise in quantitative investment strategies with a client-centric approach to wealth management with institutionalised investment management via portfolio allocation, proprietary modelling and risk architecture. To strengthen its systematic overlay capabilities and deepen its quantitative research process, Poseidon Capital Partners has appointed Premialab as its independent QIS analytics partner, enabling more rigorous strategy evaluation and enhanced portfolio construction.

"We are delighted to partner with Poseidon Capital Partners, one of the most sophisticated systematic investors in the region," said Adrien Géliot, CEO of Premialab. "Their commitment to QIS as a core part of portfolio construction reflects true institutional ambition in creating enduring value for their clients. Premialab's analytics platform supports their ability to evaluate and construct QIS overlays with greater precision, helping them deliver the consistent, long-term results their clients expect."

Mars Wang, co-founder & CEO at Poseidon Capital Partners added: "Our mission is to construct enduring portfolios for our clients across market cycles. Premialab's advanced QIS analytics enable us to refine our strategies and strengthen our portfolio construction process. Their platform provides the analytical rigor and transparency our approach demands, supporting our commitment to the principle of capital preservation."

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. It collaborates with the world's leading investment banks to deliver these capabilities to institutional investors globally, working with the top 20 investment banks as well as leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies. The company has offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

About Poseidon Capital Partners

Poseidon Capital Partners is a Hong Kong-based multi-family office providing external asset management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Leveraging deep expertise in systematic investment strategies and quantitative portfolio construction, Poseidon Capital Partners designs diversified investment solutions, tailored to create enduring wealth across market cycles. With a focus on combining financial sophistication with a commitment to client empowerment, Poseidon Capital Partners with visionary investors seeking long-term value creation and generational prosperity.

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