Xinhua News Agency: Asia-Pacific Media Forum (APMF): Discussing Growth and Prosperity

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Asia-Pacific Media Forum, themed "Jointly Building a Prosperous Road to an Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action," was held in Shenzhen, Guangdong. The event was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Xinhua News Agency, and the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and organized by the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipality.







As an important part of the APEC "China Year" series of events, more than 400 representatives from over 40 countries and regions, as well as UN agencies and international organizations-including Chinese and foreign media, think tanks, government departments, and other sectors-gathered in Guangdong for the Asia-Pacific Media Forum. They discussed deepening media cooperation, built consensus on promoting Asia-Pacific prosperity, and gathered momentum for jointly building an

Asia-Pacific community.

At the forum, many guests focused on the keyword "openness" in their speeches, pointing out that one major logic of Asia-Pacific development is openness and connectivity. Guests also had in-depth exchanges on how to bridge the regional technology gap; shared their views on building a fair and reasonable global AI system; and jointly explored strategies for media to seize opportunities in technological innovation.

On September 5, the opening day of the forum, the concurrently held Science and Technology Innovation Achievements Exhibition drew huge crowds, and new achievements in media digital transformation attracted widespread attention.

At the forum, guests witnessed a series of inspiring moments: the release of the "Shenzhen Consensus of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum"; the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership Organizing Committee; the exchange of documents regarding outcomes of cooperation between Chinese and foreign media; the release of the "Asia-Pacific Communication Index" report; the launch of the "Asia-Pacific Development Story" global multimedia communication initiative; and the release of the think-tank report titled "Openness, Innovation, and Cooperation: Building a More Prosperous Asia-Pacific Community"... These achievements build new bridges for exchange and cooperation to jointly foster shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Joining hands to build a path toward a prosperous Asia-Pacific community and sharing moving stories of the Asia-Pacific family's shared future-a remarkable chapter of media cooperation driving the construction of this community has already begun with a brilliant opening stroke.

Company: Xinhua News Agency

Contact Person: Shen shiyi

Website: https://www.news.cn/xinhuashe/mobile.htm

Email: xhsszgs@163.com

Telephone: 010-63071600



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a1ce842-d26a-4718-96ac-0eb68d8208ae