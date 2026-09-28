Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon ist zur Frage der Versorgungssicherheit geworden - für "Bald Hill" steht jetzt die erste Ressource im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 04:46 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua News Agency: Asia-Pacific Media Forum (APMF): Discussing Growth and Prosperity

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Asia-Pacific Media Forum, themed "Jointly Building a Prosperous Road to an Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action," was held in Shenzhen, Guangdong. The event was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Xinhua News Agency, and the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and organized by the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipality.

Asia-Pacific Media Forum

As an important part of the APEC "China Year" series of events, more than 400 representatives from over 40 countries and regions, as well as UN agencies and international organizations-including Chinese and foreign media, think tanks, government departments, and other sectors-gathered in Guangdong for the Asia-Pacific Media Forum. They discussed deepening media cooperation, built consensus on promoting Asia-Pacific prosperity, and gathered momentum for jointly building an
Asia-Pacific community.

At the forum, many guests focused on the keyword "openness" in their speeches, pointing out that one major logic of Asia-Pacific development is openness and connectivity. Guests also had in-depth exchanges on how to bridge the regional technology gap; shared their views on building a fair and reasonable global AI system; and jointly explored strategies for media to seize opportunities in technological innovation.

On September 5, the opening day of the forum, the concurrently held Science and Technology Innovation Achievements Exhibition drew huge crowds, and new achievements in media digital transformation attracted widespread attention.

At the forum, guests witnessed a series of inspiring moments: the release of the "Shenzhen Consensus of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum"; the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership Organizing Committee; the exchange of documents regarding outcomes of cooperation between Chinese and foreign media; the release of the "Asia-Pacific Communication Index" report; the launch of the "Asia-Pacific Development Story" global multimedia communication initiative; and the release of the think-tank report titled "Openness, Innovation, and Cooperation: Building a More Prosperous Asia-Pacific Community"... These achievements build new bridges for exchange and cooperation to jointly foster shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Joining hands to build a path toward a prosperous Asia-Pacific community and sharing moving stories of the Asia-Pacific family's shared future-a remarkable chapter of media cooperation driving the construction of this community has already begun with a brilliant opening stroke.

Company: Xinhua News Agency
Contact Person: Shen shiyi
Website: https://www.news.cn/xinhuashe/mobile.htm
Email: xhsszgs@163.com
Telephone: 010-63071600

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a1ce842-d26a-4718-96ac-0eb68d8208ae


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.