RIMAN Expands Global Footprint to 22 Markets with Launches Across Europe and Latin America

Expansion into France, Germany, Romania and Ecuador strengthens RIMAN's growing presence across two key international regions

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, the global beauty and wellness company redefining K-Beauty through Korean innovation and heritage ingredients, has expanded its international presence to 22 markets with the launch of France, Germany and Romania on September 9, followed by Ecuador on September 15.

The four-market expansion marks another milestone in RIMAN's international growth strategy, strengthening the company's presence across both Europe and Latin America.

France, Germany and Romania have brought RIMAN's European footprint to seven markets, joining the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain and Italy. The expansion builds on growing interest in Korean beauty and skincare across Europe and establishes a broader foundation for continued regional growth.

RIMAN's European operations are headquartered in London, providing business training, tools and events for independent Planners across the region. Multilingual customer service and logistics operations in the United Kingdom and Germany further support RIMAN's expanding European network.

In Latin America, Ecuador is now RIMAN's sixth market in the region, joining Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica. The expansion builds on RIMAN's growing regional presence, with its Mexico operation serving as a key support hub and providing infrastructure and operational experience developed through previous market launches.

"The launch of four new markets across Europe and Latin America represents an important milestone in RIMAN's global growth," said Youngsu Hwang, Chief Sales Officer of RIMAN. "Our strategy is about more than entering new markets. We are building the leadership, infrastructure and regional capabilities necessary to create sustainable businesses for the long term, while ensuring each market remains connected to RIMAN's global vision."

With operations now spanning 22 markets, RIMAN will continue investing in its regional infrastructure, developing local leadership and expanding access to its Korean beauty and wellness brands as it advances the next phase of its global growth.

About RIMAN

Founded in South Korea in 2018, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through the combination of heritage ingredients, advanced science and Korean innovation. Its portfolio includes skincare brand ICD, personal care brand Botalab and wellness brand Lifening.

At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN oversees the cultivation and development of key proprietary raw materials, including Giant BYoungPool, its advanced cultivar of Centella asiatica. Giant BYoungPool was granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection in South Korea in July 2022 and the United States in September 2025.

Through continued investment in ingredient research, product innovation and vertically integrated capabilities, RIMAN is building a global platform designed to bring its approach to Korean beauty and wellness to consumers and independent Planners around the world.

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