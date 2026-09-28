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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 06:12 Uhr
144 Leser
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Cosmovision Global Corporation: ZENIT SPACE LAUNCH VEHICLE RETURNS TO FLIGHT

SYDNEY, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmovision Global Corporation has moved the future launch site of Zenit-Australia space launch vehicle from Queensland to Northern Territory, and reactivated the licencing of the launch vehicle and site with the Australian Space Agency. The licencing was suspended due to the war in Ukraine and other factors beyond our control.

Cosmovision Global contracted Ukrainian Yuzhmash to build the next generation of the most advanced post-Soviet launch vehicle Zenit in Australia, and launch it from Australia. Its production will rely on advanced manufacturing technologies and materials. It will not employ any Russia-made components. Zenit-Australia will use rocket engines that belong to the engine family which was considered for the DC-X2 one-stage-to orbit project, and provides a thrust over 80 tons. The engines will be made in Australia. Zenit-Australia uses environment-friendly fuels, and will employ swift and safe automated launch operations. The project is financed commercially.

Ukrainian Yuzhmash provides technologies and some components for Zenit-Australia. It is in the rocketry business for 75 years, and has built four generations of ICBM and space launchers. At the Soviet times it was the biggest rocket factory in the world and the main arsenal of the Soviet Strategic Missile Forces. Yuzhmash has over 700 successful launches under its belt, and is the only company in the World, which exports rocket stages to the ESA countries and to the USA.

Cosmovision Global Corporation is an Australian company which was incorporated in 2019 to bring Zenit launch operations to Australia.

Zenit space launch vehicle was a backbone of the Sea Launch project. It accumulated 70 years of rocket science progress, and remains the most technologically advanced space launch vehicle in the world. It is assembled at the production facility and is taken to the spaceport which may be thousands miles away, where it is checked out, rolled to the launch pad, fuelled, and launched. It takes only a few hours from leaving the check-out facility to departing for a space journey, and only a small crew is required to control the automated launch operatioms. Zenit is capable of lifting 15 tons payload to the low, and 4,5 tons to geotransitional orbit. Its design, production and launch operations will catapult Australia to the front row of space firing nations.

https://cosmovision.com.au

Contact: Cosmovision GlobalCorporation by email media@cosmovision.com.au

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zenit-space-launch-vehicle-returns-to-flight-302890902.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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