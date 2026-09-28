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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 06:18 Uhr
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Aurra Markets Crowned 'Best Emerging Broker' at Forex Expo Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly active two-day exhibition, Aurra Markets announces its successful conclusion at Forex Expo Dubai 2026. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 22nd to the 23rd of September, the event marked a major milestone in our global expansion, highlighted by Aurra Markets receiving the 'Best Emerging Broker' award.

Award Recognition for Trading Infrastructure

In a highly competitive industry, being recognized as the Best Emerging Broker highlights our operational standards and commitment to advancing trading technology. By consistently delivering sub-12ms execution, maintaining raw spreads from 0.0 pips, and holding fully segregated client funds, Aurra Markets is rapidly positioning itself as a broker of choice for active market participants.

Meeting Global Market Demands

"We are pleased to receive the Best Emerging Broker award at Forex Expo Dubai," stated a spokesperson for Aurra Markets. "This recognition is a direct result of our mission to build a multi-asset ecosystem that prioritizes the trader's success by combining Tier-1 liquidity with technical stability. Winning this award in a major financial hub like Dubai proves that our transparent, high-performance infrastructure meets global market demands."

Showcasing Technology at Booth 21

Throughout the expo, our Diamond Sponsor space at Booth 21 served as a primary focal point for investors, media buyers, and financial professionals reviewing modern trading technology.

Volume-Based Rebates for Affiliates

Our dedicated affiliate managers held continuous consultations with introducing brokers and network builders. These professionals were eager to review our Partnership Programme, specifically our highly competitive volume-based rebates and comprehensive partner tracking portal designed to scale affiliate revenue.

Interactive On-Booth Networking

To complement the high-level business discussions, Booth 21 featured a lively atmosphere driven by our interactive activities. Expo attendees participated in these networking sessions, resulting in hundreds of visitors walking away with exclusive Aurra Markets merchandise, further establishing our brand presence in the region.

Building on Global Momentum

Aurra Markets extends its gratitude to the organizers of Forex Expo Dubai, our dedicated global team, and the thousands of traders and partners who visited our booth. We look forward to leveraging this momentum as we continue to push the boundaries of financial technology.

For more information about our award-winning forex platform and multi-asset ecosystem, please visit www.aurra.markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurra-markets-crowned-best-emerging-broker-at-forex-expo-dubai-2026-302891157.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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