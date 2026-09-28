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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 06:18 Uhr
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China Daily: China-SCO digital economy platform marks first year with new milestones

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily:

The China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Digital Economy Cooperation Platform marked its first anniversary on Sept 15, highlighting new progress in digital infrastructure, cross-border cooperation, standards formulation, and talent development.

The platform has facilitated the implementation of 29 cross-border cooperation projects, while 70 digital economy projects have been established in its pilot zone in Tianjin's Binhai New Area, covering computing infrastructure, digital trade, and commercial aerospace.

The pilot zone has also advanced digital connectivity on multiple fronts. A heterogeneous computing resource pool with 150,000 accelerator cards has been established, bringing together more than 700 ecosystem partners. New initiatives have also been introduced for data classification, cross-border data flows, and digital talent development. Trade between the pilot zone and SCO countries grew 14 percent year-on-year in 2025.

Cooperation is also expanding into real-world applications. A commercial satellite data industry alliance has been established in Tianjin, offering services for crop monitoring, disaster warning and environmental protection. Meanwhile, Tianjin University and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine have launched Qihuang Medical Hall, using AI and digital technologies to promote traditional Chinese medicine internationally.

The platform is further supported by an SCO digital economy think-tank alliance comprising 28 institutions. Agreements on six new cooperation projects were also signed, covering AI infrastructure, smart logistics, geospatial intelligence, and digital healthcare.

At the event, Tianjin unveiled "Hehe", an AI dialogue agent supporting more than 100 languages, extending a multilingual invitation for SCO partners to deepen digital economy cooperation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-sco-digital-economy-platform-marks-first-year-with-new-milestones-302891158.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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