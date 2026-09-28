Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay: Beyond the Beach: Discover the Soul of Southern Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers discovering Phu Quoc, the beach is only the beginning. Beyond turquoise waters and white sands, Southern Phu Quoc invites visitors to slow down, explore local flavors and discover the island through food, nature and time spent together. Set along renowned Khem Beach, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, managed by Accor, offers an easy base to experience this side of the island, bringing together relaxed accommodation, dining, recreation and experiences in one beachfront setting.

That easygoing spirit extends to the dining experience, particularly at Herring Bar, the resort's beachfront dining destination overlooking Khem Beach. Inspired by a traditional Vietnamese fishing village, Herring Bar features an open-air setting, freshly prepared seafood and grilled specialties from its live BBQ station. It is a natural place to gather, whether over a family meal, an evening with friends or a relaxed drink by the sea. Rather than formal dining, the experience is about sharing food, conversation and the unhurried rhythm of coastal life.

For guests who prefer to make the resort their home base throughout the day, the All-Inclusive experience offers breakfast, lunch, afternoon canapés, snacks, dinner and free-flow beverages. Selected food and beverage items not included in the package, including Room Service, are also available with 15% off, giving guests flexibility to enjoy more throughout their stay.

Families can make the most of their time together through the resort's recreation facilities and selected weekend activities, including the Foam Pool Party. For quieter moments, selected spa experiences offer time to relax and recharge. Beyond the resort, Southern Phu Quoc offers coastal scenery, local flavors and attractions such as Sunset Town, with its distinctive architecture, seaside setting, entertainment and experiences.

From mornings by the sea and afternoons by the pool to playful family weekends, leisurely All-Inclusive days and evenings sharing grilled seafood at Herring Bar, there is no single way to experience Southern Phu Quoc. At Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, guests are invited to Live in Style - making time for the experiences, connections and simple pleasures that make a holiday their own.

Address : Khem Beach, An Thoi Ward, Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, Vietnam

: Khem Beach, An Thoi Ward, Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, Vietnam Email : HB2Q9@accor.com

: HB2Q9@accor.com Phone : (+84) 297 392 7777

: (+84) 297 392 7777 Website: https://premierresidencesphuquoc.com

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