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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 06:36 Uhr
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Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay: Beyond the Beach: Discover the Soul of Southern Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers discovering Phu Quoc, the beach is only the beginning. Beyond turquoise waters and white sands, Southern Phu Quoc invites visitors to slow down, explore local flavors and discover the island through food, nature and time spent together. Set along renowned Khem Beach, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, managed by Accor, offers an easy base to experience this side of the island, bringing together relaxed accommodation, dining, recreation and experiences in one beachfront setting.

That easygoing spirit extends to the dining experience, particularly at Herring Bar, the resort's beachfront dining destination overlooking Khem Beach. Inspired by a traditional Vietnamese fishing village, Herring Bar features an open-air setting, freshly prepared seafood and grilled specialties from its live BBQ station. It is a natural place to gather, whether over a family meal, an evening with friends or a relaxed drink by the sea. Rather than formal dining, the experience is about sharing food, conversation and the unhurried rhythm of coastal life.

For guests who prefer to make the resort their home base throughout the day, the All-Inclusive experience offers breakfast, lunch, afternoon canapés, snacks, dinner and free-flow beverages. Selected food and beverage items not included in the package, including Room Service, are also available with 15% off, giving guests flexibility to enjoy more throughout their stay.

Families can make the most of their time together through the resort's recreation facilities and selected weekend activities, including the Foam Pool Party. For quieter moments, selected spa experiences offer time to relax and recharge. Beyond the resort, Southern Phu Quoc offers coastal scenery, local flavors and attractions such as Sunset Town, with its distinctive architecture, seaside setting, entertainment and experiences.

From mornings by the sea and afternoons by the pool to playful family weekends, leisurely All-Inclusive days and evenings sharing grilled seafood at Herring Bar, there is no single way to experience Southern Phu Quoc. At Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, guests are invited to Live in Style - making time for the experiences, connections and simple pleasures that make a holiday their own.

  • Address: Khem Beach, An Thoi Ward, Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, Vietnam
  • Email: HB2Q9@accor.com
  • Phone: (+84) 297 392 7777
  • Website: https://premierresidencesphuquoc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-the-beach-discover-the-soul-of-southern-phu-quoc-302891167.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.