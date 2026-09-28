The new fund extends Sofinnova's 20-year track record of company creation with capacity to launch six to eight new ventures across Europe and the US

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced the final close of Sofinnova MD Start IV at €82 million. The fund, which was oversubscribed, will help expand Sofinnova's medtech company-creation strategy across Europe and the US with greater capacity to launch new ventures and support them through key stages of development.

With plans to launch six to eight new medtech companies over the next five years, Sofinnova MD Start IV will support ventures from inception through key clinical and operational milestones, providing founders with both capital and hands-on support.

Sofinnova MD Start's approach combines clinical insight, entrepreneurial talent, and operational expertise to tackle significant unmet medical needs. The previous fund, Sofinnova MD Start III, a €63 million fund, invested across six companies that have collectively raised more than €140 million in follow-on financing. Sofinnova MD Start portfolio highlights include:

LimFlow, acquired by Inari Medical for up to $415 million

- PreCARDIA, acquired by Abiomed

- CorWave, which has raised more than €100 million

- BrightHeart, which has secured FDA and CE Mark clearance and a recent €11 million Series A financing

- Moon Surgical, which received FDA and CE Mark clearance for its Maestro system, used to treat over 3700 patients to date

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, said, "Sofinnova MD Start is one of the few strategies in Europe focused on creating medtech companies from the ground up. What makes the model distinctive is the active role our team plays in building and supporting every company from day one. This latest fund will allow us to scale that approach and remain a key part of Sofinnova's platform across the life sciences value chain."

Anne Osdoit, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, added: "We are grateful for the continued support of our existing and new limited partners. Their commitment reflects confidence in our active, hands-on approach to company building. With Sofinnova MD Start IV, we look forward to continuing to work closely with engineers, clinicians, and scientists to advance their transformative medical technologies from the lab to the clinic."

The Sofinnova MD Start approach combines hands-on venture creation, operational support, and access to Sofinnova's global network, drawing on more than a decade of experience as a dedicated strategy building and scaling medtech companies. The investment strategy is led by Partners Anne Osdoit, Cecile Dupont, and Mano Iyer, together with Principal Marion Gasperment, Analyst Jérémie Wisniewski and Venture Partners Gérard Hascoët, and Josh Makower.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life-sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners has over 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

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