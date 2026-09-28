New global State of Type 2 Report uncovers three interconnected challenges in Type 2 diabetes care: health literacy, technology literacy and systemic access. 1

New partnership reinforces Dexcom's commitment to advancing Type 1 diabetes care.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, today released its "Dexcom State of Type 2 Report: Global Access and Attitudes to Diabetes Technology" in advance of the 62nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Milan, Italy, Sept. 28-Oct. 2. The company also announced a partnership to become the official continuous glucose monitor of Team Novo Nordisk.

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Dexcom announced a new partnership with Team Novo Nordisk, the world's only all-diabetes professional cycling team, to become the official continuous glucose monitoring partner.

Dexcom releases 2026 edition of its State of Type 2 Report

This year's report provides valuable insight into how attitudes and experiences related to Type 2 diabetes and technology have evolved over the past year. Dexcom surveyed more than 800 healthcare professionals and 2,500 people with Type 2 diabetes across eight countries, including Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The new 2026 data highlights an urgent opportunity for people with Type 2 diabetes: closing the gap between CGM's proven, transformative impact and the millions with Type 2 who lack awareness or access to this solution. Key takeaways from the 2026 report released today include:

HCPs recognize CGM as essential to Type 2 diabetes management: 89% of HCPs believe CGM helps them assess treatment adherence between appointments, and more than half of current CGM users report they have followed their treatment plan more closely since adoption. 1

89% of HCPs believe CGM helps them assess treatment adherence between appointments, and more than half of current CGM users report they have followed their treatment plan more closely since adoption. CGM delivers exceptional results, but access barriers limit impact: Awareness remains low among people with Type 2 diabetes, with 55% reporting limited knowledge of CGM. At the same time, coverage and reimbursement challenges impede adoption, cited by 90% of U.S. HCPs and 53% of HCPs in the other seven surveyed countries. 1 Despite these barriers, CGM users report outstanding outcomes: 94% manage diabetes more independently, 93% find CGM easy to use, and 91% use its data to guide treatment decisions. 1

Awareness remains low among people with Type 2 diabetes, with 55% reporting limited knowledge of CGM. At the same time, coverage and reimbursement challenges impede adoption, cited by 90% of U.S. HCPs and 53% of HCPs in the other seven surveyed countries. Despite these barriers, CGM users report outstanding outcomes: 94% manage diabetes more independently, 93% find CGM easy to use, and 91% use its data to guide treatment decisions. GLP-1 and CGM adoption as a paired treatment has increased-with potential for greater uptake: 58% of people with Type 2 diabetes who use GLP-1s pair CGM with their medication but only 27% of Type 2 non-insulin users do so1 despite building clinical evidence supporting greater clinical outcomes when CGM is used with a GLP-1.2 Meanwhile, a majority of patients are open to CGM if recommended alongside a GLP-1, and half of HCPs expect growing GLP-1 use to boost CGM uptake, indicating the opportunity for convergence is significant and largely underutilized.1

Read the full State of Type 2 Report at www.dexcom.com/StateofT2.

New partnership underscores Dexcom's commitment to the Type 1 diabetes community

Further demonstrating its commitment to the Type 1 diabetes community and leadership in CGM, Dexcom announced a new partnership with Team Novo Nordisk, the world's only all-diabetes professional cycling team, to become the official continuous glucose monitoring partner.

"Our mission is to inspire, educate, and empower everyone affected by diabetes, which aligns with Dexcom's goal to advance education and awareness around glucose insights," said Phil Southerland, CEO and Co-Founder of Team Novo Nordisk. "Every rider on our team lives with Type 1 diabetes, and we race all over the globe in the most challenging conditions. It's about as demanding as real-world use gets. For a kid watching a professional athlete manage Type 1 diabetes with the same sensor they wear at home, that visibility and representation matter more than anything we could tell them."

The partnership will create new opportunities to advance real-world research, education and awareness of the role glucose insights can play in supporting people with Type 1 diabetes.

"I have raced for this team since 2012, and in that time the technology has changed more than the bikes have. When I started, checking my glucose told me where I already was. Now I can see where I'm heading and make a decision before it becomes a problem," said David Lozano, professional cyclist with Team Novo Nordisk. "I look at that data during and after every ride, the same way I look at my power files. It's an integral part of how I train, not something separate from it."

This partnership reflects Dexcom's continued commitment to supporting the Type 1 diabetes community beyond CGM technology by helping expand awareness, resources and education.

For more information on the clinical data being presented by Dexcom during the conference, visit https://dexcom.events/industry-easd-2026/Home.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you're made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

Category: IR

1Dexcom State of Type 2 Report, Dexcom data on file, 2026. 2Oser T, et al. CGM for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Not on Insulin: The CONNECT Randomized Controlled Trial. Presented at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, June 6, 2026. New Orleans, LA; USA. 3Nemlekar P, et al. Rt-CGM initiation is associated with reductions in DKA-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in children and adults with type 1 diabetes?. Presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Sept. 29, 2026. Milan, Italy.

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