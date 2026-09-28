British regulatory technology company SPORVIGILANCE is targeting one of global pharma's major compliance challenges with a platform offering a faster route to IDMP and SPOR readiness, compliance and governance.

As the European Medicines Agency advances structured medicinal product data, companies face pressure to keep regulatory data accurate, standardised and aligned with EMA requirements.

SPORVIGILANCE replaces fragmented manual assessment with a regulatory intelligence layer built around IDMP, SPOR and Product Management Service (PMS) requirements.

At its core is an IDMP Business Rule Validation Engine that assesses medicinal product data at scale and at field level, identifying missing, inconsistent and non-compliant data. SPORVIGILANCE is the only platform to translate IDMP business rules directly into automated validation logic, enabling companies to test data against the rules rather than rely on manual interpretation.

Its PMS Alignment capability reconciles internal RIM data against EMA PMS records, validates PMS identifiers and identifies portfolio-wide discrepancies. It also validates and monitors RMS, OMS and SMS reference data for changes, inactive terms, missing mappings and alignment issues.

The feature-rich platform includes direct SPOR lookups and a global view of IDMP adoption, helping teams track implementation across markets.

Portfolio-level IDMP Readiness Assessments expose gaps across PMS, eAF, ePI and other requirements, while automated reporting provides an audit-ready view of readiness, exceptions and remediation priorities.

For companies managing large European portfolios, late remediation, non-compliance and large-scale correction create operational and financial exposure. Better governance also strengthens regulatory information supporting medicines throughout their lifecycle.

Developed by former EMA specialists, regulatory experts and IDMP specialists, SPORVIGILANCE provides a controlled route from data discovery to validation, reconciliation and compliance monitoring without replacing existing RIM infrastructure.

Designed as a plug-and-play regulatory validation layer, it can be deployed rapidly alongside existing systems. Depending on the validation route, no system configuration or integration is required. A controlled Excel route supports audit-ready reconciliation, while configurable Veeva Vault RIM connectivity is available.

"SPORVIGILANCE gives regulatory teams a faster way to identify gaps, understand what must change and support RIM migration using existing data and systems," said Sammi Chander, Director at SPORVIGILANCE.

Beyond IDMP, its proprietary CO2e Engine helps companies calculate and manage product-level carbon emissions data, supporting ESG and environmental reporting as sustainability requirements become increasingly embedded within the regulatory landscape.

Website: https://sporvigilance.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sporvigilance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260927400500/en/

Contacts:

Sammi Chander info@sporvigilance.com