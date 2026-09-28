Teleste Corporation: Comporium Selects Teleste as Sole Supplier for Future HFC Upgrades and Network Management

The decision covers 1.8 GHz-capable ICON3000 and ICON4000 amplifiers, together with Argus NMS and VDM, for Comporium's future HFC modernization.

ROCK HILL, S.C., and TURKU, Finland, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comporium, Inc., a diversified communications provider serving more than 145,000 customers across the Carolinas, has selected Teleste as the sole supplier of amplifiers and network management solutions for its future HFC upgrades following a competitive RFP process.

The selected platform combines Teleste ICON3000 line extenders and ICON4000 system amplifiers equipped with plug-in transponders, together with the Teleste Argus Network Management System and Virtual Device Manager (VDM).

Comporium's decision reflects the strengths of the complete platform. In the outside plant, the ICON amplifiers stood out for their RF performance, usability and speed of installation. In network operations, Argus, VDM and Teleste's amplifier telemetry were selected for their maturity, feature depth and operational value.

"During the field trial, we evaluated the amplifiers in our own plant and with the technicians who will install and maintain them," said Mike Deller, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Planning at Comporium. "The ICON3000 and ICON4000 exceeded the desired RF performance and stood out for their usability and speed of installation. That gave us confidence in Teleste as the amplifier platform for our future HFC upgrades."

The ICON amplifiers' plug-in transponders connect outside-plant telemetry to Teleste's management environment. VDM provides the virtualized device-management layer, while Argus brings centralized monitoring, alarms, diagnostics, remote control and device inventory into Comporium's operational workflows.

"Argus, VDM and Teleste's telemetry capabilities stood out for their maturity, feature depth and operational value," said Brian Bendt, Vice President of Network Services and Internet Planning & Development at Comporium. "The ICON amplifiers and the plug-in HMS transponders provide a standards-based foundation that integrates seamlessly with our network-management workflows. Together, these capabilities create a unified operational environment that gives our teams the visibility and the control they need."

"Comporium's decision is a strong endorsement of the complete platform," said Steve Condra, Senior Vice President of North America Sales for Teleste. "This was not a single-product selection. Comporium evaluated RF performance, field usability, telemetry and network management as one operational environment. Being chosen as sole supplier reflects the maturity of the platform and its ability to support the network strategy Comporium has defined. We are proud to have earned that confidence."

Future HFC upgrades and network expansion will use Teleste's ICON family of 1.8 GHz-capable amplifiers together with Argus and VDM. Deployment will follow Comporium's priorities as it advances its high-split modernization and prepares for a later transition to 1.8 GHz.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company providing broadband, TV, voice and smart home systems throughout the Carolinas. With a service area of more than 4,500 square miles and more than 150,000 customers served, Comporium has been serving communities in the Carolinas for more than 130 years.

For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

About Teleste

Teleste (HEL: TLT1V) offers an integrated portfolio of products and services that helps build and run a better-networked society. Our solutions deliver broadband and television services, enhance safety in public places, and support the use of public transport. With solid industry expertise and a strong drive for innovation, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit www.teleste.com.

Media inquiries

Teleste - Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications, linda.kallas@teleste.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/comporium-selects-teleste-as-sole-supplier-for-future-hfc-upgrades-and-network-management,c4401325

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comporium-selects-teleste-as-sole-supplier-for-future-hfc-upgrades-and-network-management-302891221.html