Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon ist zur Frage der Versorgungssicherheit geworden - für "Bald Hill" steht jetzt die erste Ressource im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 21^st September 2026 to Friday 25^th September 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary shares  Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   purchased     Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
                (GBp) 
21/09/2026             50,000 684.2104        681.0    689.0 
22/09/2026             50,000 680.0385        673.0    685.0 
23/09/2026             50,000 675.9090        673.0    679.0 
24/09/2026             50,000 666.0404        661.5    669.5 
25/09/2026             50,000 669.3742        662.0    674.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,929,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,116,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
21/09/2026  1178         682.50     16:22:13     00082853161TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  348         682.50     16:21:13     00082853085TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  23          682.50     16:21:13     00082853084TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  348         682.50     16:20:13     00082853014TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  672         682.50     16:19:10     00082852962TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  348         682.50     16:19:10     00082852961TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1216         682.00     16:18:01     00082852907TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  982         681.50     16:13:09     00082852580TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  572         681.50     16:13:09     00082852579TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  721         681.50     16:13:09     00082852578TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1846         681.50     16:13:09     00082852577TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1087         681.00     16:09:07     00082852328TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1098         681.00     16:04:51     00082852084TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  91          681.00     15:53:39     00082851453TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1001         681.00     15:53:39     00082851452TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1114         682.00     15:37:23     00082850909TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1010         682.50     15:31:53     00082850636TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  996         682.50     15:31:41     00082850634TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1067         681.50     14:56:54     00082849304TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  56          681.50     14:56:54     00082849303TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  985         682.50     14:35:30     00082848433TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1072         684.00     14:32:23     00082848175TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  945         684.00     14:32:23     00082848174TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  945         684.50     14:26:48     00082847933TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1007         685.50     14:03:10     00082847305TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1090         686.00     14:03:10     00082847304TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1018         685.50     13:35:58     00082846435TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1018         686.00     13:34:00     00082846387TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  907         688.50     13:06:08     00082845941TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1103         689.00     13:06:08     00082845940TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  962         689.00     13:06:08     00082845939TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  922         689.00     13:06:08     00082845938TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1093         686.50     12:16:00     00082844873TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1113         687.50     12:10:44     00082844729TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1035         687.50     12:00:10     00082844415TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1035         688.50     11:54:08     00082844227TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1021         685.50     11:46:51     00082844039TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  945         685.00     11:34:02     00082843597TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  21          684.00     11:29:08     00082843341TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  976         684.50     11:28:58     00082843306TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  923         684.50     11:15:57     00082842877TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  936         684.00     11:11:38     00082842733TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  333         685.00     11:10:07     00082842604TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  705         685.00     11:10:07     00082842603TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  379         685.00     11:09:14     00082842574TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  67          685.00     11:09:14     00082842573TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  6          684.00     11:06:37     00082842492TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1290         684.00     11:06:37     00082842491TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1085         684.00     11:04:37     00082842412TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  924         683.00     11:01:06     00082842286TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1070         683.00     11:01:06     00082842285TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1004         684.50     11:00:04     00082842251TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  996         683.00     10:58:52     00082842217TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  5          683.00     10:58:52     00082842216TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  984         683.50     10:56:58     00082842148TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  966         684.00     10:32:20     00082841119TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  751         684.00     09:54:55     00082840233TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  318         684.00     09:54:55     00082840232TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1264         685.50     09:39:10     00082839850TRLO0 XLON 
21/09/2026  1007         685.50     09:24:40     00082839588TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  650         675.50     16:15:30     00082881252TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  950         675.50     16:10:13     00082880834TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  2113         676.00     16:10:07     00082880832TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  1109         673.00     15:58:38     00082880258TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  994         673.50     15:52:04     00082879916TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  1091         674.50     15:40:14     00082878983TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  944         673.00     15:35:19     00082878646TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  917         673.00     15:35:19     00082878645TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  1078         674.00     15:26:40     00082878187TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  966         673.50     15:16:56     00082877103TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  957         675.00     15:06:24     00082875957TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  1109         677.00     14:57:37     00082875152TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  1006         676.50     14:52:13     00082874684TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  966         677.50     14:49:38     00082873824TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  923         677.50     14:41:33     00082872623TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  932         678.00     14:40:15     00082872582TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  916         677.50     14:35:09     00082872091TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  934         677.50     14:35:09     00082872090TRLO0 XLON 
22/09/2026  970         680.00     14:18:47     00082871123TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.