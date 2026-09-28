DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 21^st September 2026 to Friday 25^th September 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 21/09/2026 50,000 684.2104 681.0 689.0 22/09/2026 50,000 680.0385 673.0 685.0 23/09/2026 50,000 675.9090 673.0 679.0 24/09/2026 50,000 666.0404 661.5 669.5 25/09/2026 50,000 669.3742 662.0 674.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,929,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,116,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 21/09/2026 1178 682.50 16:22:13 00082853161TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 348 682.50 16:21:13 00082853085TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 23 682.50 16:21:13 00082853084TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 348 682.50 16:20:13 00082853014TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 672 682.50 16:19:10 00082852962TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 348 682.50 16:19:10 00082852961TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1216 682.00 16:18:01 00082852907TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 982 681.50 16:13:09 00082852580TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 572 681.50 16:13:09 00082852579TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 721 681.50 16:13:09 00082852578TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1846 681.50 16:13:09 00082852577TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1087 681.00 16:09:07 00082852328TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1098 681.00 16:04:51 00082852084TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 91 681.00 15:53:39 00082851453TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1001 681.00 15:53:39 00082851452TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1114 682.00 15:37:23 00082850909TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1010 682.50 15:31:53 00082850636TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 996 682.50 15:31:41 00082850634TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1067 681.50 14:56:54 00082849304TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 56 681.50 14:56:54 00082849303TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 985 682.50 14:35:30 00082848433TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1072 684.00 14:32:23 00082848175TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 945 684.00 14:32:23 00082848174TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 945 684.50 14:26:48 00082847933TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1007 685.50 14:03:10 00082847305TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1090 686.00 14:03:10 00082847304TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1018 685.50 13:35:58 00082846435TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1018 686.00 13:34:00 00082846387TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 907 688.50 13:06:08 00082845941TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1103 689.00 13:06:08 00082845940TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 962 689.00 13:06:08 00082845939TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 922 689.00 13:06:08 00082845938TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1093 686.50 12:16:00 00082844873TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1113 687.50 12:10:44 00082844729TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1035 687.50 12:00:10 00082844415TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1035 688.50 11:54:08 00082844227TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1021 685.50 11:46:51 00082844039TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 945 685.00 11:34:02 00082843597TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 21 684.00 11:29:08 00082843341TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 976 684.50 11:28:58 00082843306TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 923 684.50 11:15:57 00082842877TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 936 684.00 11:11:38 00082842733TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 333 685.00 11:10:07 00082842604TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 705 685.00 11:10:07 00082842603TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 379 685.00 11:09:14 00082842574TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 67 685.00 11:09:14 00082842573TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 6 684.00 11:06:37 00082842492TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1290 684.00 11:06:37 00082842491TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1085 684.00 11:04:37 00082842412TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 924 683.00 11:01:06 00082842286TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1070 683.00 11:01:06 00082842285TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1004 684.50 11:00:04 00082842251TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 996 683.00 10:58:52 00082842217TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 5 683.00 10:58:52 00082842216TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 984 683.50 10:56:58 00082842148TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 966 684.00 10:32:20 00082841119TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 751 684.00 09:54:55 00082840233TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 318 684.00 09:54:55 00082840232TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1264 685.50 09:39:10 00082839850TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1007 685.50 09:24:40 00082839588TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 650 675.50 16:15:30 00082881252TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 950 675.50 16:10:13 00082880834TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2113 676.00 16:10:07 00082880832TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 1109 673.00 15:58:38 00082880258TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 994 673.50 15:52:04 00082879916TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 1091 674.50 15:40:14 00082878983TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 944 673.00 15:35:19 00082878646TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 917 673.00 15:35:19 00082878645TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 1078 674.00 15:26:40 00082878187TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 966 673.50 15:16:56 00082877103TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 957 675.00 15:06:24 00082875957TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 1109 677.00 14:57:37 00082875152TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 1006 676.50 14:52:13 00082874684TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 966 677.50 14:49:38 00082873824TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 923 677.50 14:41:33 00082872623TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 932 678.00 14:40:15 00082872582TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 916 677.50 14:35:09 00082872091TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 934 677.50 14:35:09 00082872090TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 970 680.00 14:18:47 00082871123TRLO0 XLON

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September 28, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)