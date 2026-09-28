Grünenthal Group: Grünenthal partners with DKSH to bring four important pain medicines to eight new markets in Asia-Pacific

The partnership will bring Qutenza , Vimovo , Palexia and Zomig to people living with pain in Asia-Pacific, spanning Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

and Zomig *Pain is a significant healthcare challenge in the region, due to the ageing population and the high burden of chronic diseases. [1] , [2] , [3]

The partnership is a key step in Grünenthal's strategy to enhance patient care and expand access to its innovative medicines.

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management and research, and DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare business partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, today announced a new partnership agreement to bring four Grünenthal medicines, Qutenza, Vimovo, Palexia and Zomig, to Asia-Pacific, accelerating access to innovative pain therapies in the region.

The partnership will support the availability of Grünenthal's pain medicines across eight markets in Asia-Pacific: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, bringing up to four new medicines to patients in each market, pending local regulatory approvals. Under the agreement, DKSH will commercialise the medicines on Grünenthal's behalf across the eight markets, being responsible for seeking local marketing authorisations and the activities of marketing, medical, market access, sales and distribution. Grünenthal will manufacture the medicines through its integrated global manufacturing network.

"Qutenza, Vimovo, Palexia and Zomig have delivered meaningful benefits to millions of people living with pain worldwide. Through our partnership with DKSH, we are taking another significant step toward broadening access to proven therapies and extending the reach of our medicines to more patients who need them," said Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer, Grünenthal. "With pain affecting potentially hundreds of millions across Asia-Pacific, new care options that meet the broad spectrum of patient needs are critical. We are proud to join forces with DKSH to help improve lives and advance our vision of a World Free of Pain."

"This partnership marks another important milestone in DKSH Healthcare's new chapter of growth. Grünenthal is a globally recognised leader in pain management, and we are proud to further strengthen our relationship through an expanded alliance partnership spanning eight markets across Asia-Pacific. Leveraging our Regional Partnership model and integrated end-to-end commercialisation platform, we are well positioned to accelerate growth, improve access to innovative therapies for patients across the region, and advance our mission of delivering Healthcare for All," said Patrik Grande, Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH.

Pain is a significant healthcare challenge in Asia-Pacific, due to the ageing population and the high burden of chronic diseases.1,2,3 Hundreds of millions of people in the region may be living with chronic pain, based on population figures and global estimates of chronic pain prevalence.2,3

Grünenthal and DKSH first established their partnership in 2023, when DKSH took over the commercialisation of the already established medicines Nebido, Zomig and Tramal in selected Asia-Pacific markets. Under the new agreement, DKSH will now seek local marketing authorisations for Qutenza, Vimovo, Palexia and Zomig across the eight participating markets, with Zomig being introduced in additional markets not covered by the 2023 agreement.

About Qutenza

In Europe, Qutenza is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of pain.

Qutenza (capsaicin) 8% topical system is approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults. Important US safety information is available at www.qutenza.com.

About Vimovo

Vimovo (fixed-dose combination of esomeprazole and naproxen) is indicated in adults for the symptomatic treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, in patients who are at risk for developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)-associated gastric and/or duodenal ulcers and where treatment with lower doses of naproxen or of other NSAIDs is not considered sufficient.

About Zomig

Zomig (zolmitriptan) is indicated as an oral formulation in adults aged 18 years and older for acute treatment of migraine headache with or without aura, and as a nasal spray in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older for the acute treatment of migraine headache with or without aura and in adults for the acute treatment of cluster headache.

About Palexia

Palexia (tapentadol) is indicated as a prolonged-release tablet for the management of severe chronic pain in adults which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesics, and for the management of severe chronic pain in children above 6 years and adolescents, which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesics. It is also indicated as a film-coated IR tablet for the relief of moderate to severe acute pain in adults which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesic, and as an oral solution for the relief of moderate to severe acute pain in children* and adolescents from 2 years of age and in adults which can be adequately managed only with opioid analgesics.

*in children restricted to hospital use where appropriate equipment to enable respiratory support is available. As with all symptomatic treatments, the continued use of tapentadol exceeding 3 days must be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Statement on the responsible use of opioids

General considerations for the management of pain with any medication that contains an opioid mechanism of action.

All opioid medications are not authorised for all types of pain indication. Always refer to the product prescribing information.

An individualised, patient-centred approach for the diagnosis and treatment of pain is essential to establish a therapeutic alliance between patient and clinician.

To optimise opioid treatment:

It is important to optimally use multimodal, non-opioid approaches in acute and chronic pain before escalating to opioids or in conjunction with opioid therapy.

Opioids should be used only when benefits for pain and function are expected to outweigh risks.

Consider patient variables that may affect opioid dose for each patient prior to opioid use.

During ongoing opioid therapy, clinicians should collaborate with patients to evaluate and carefully weigh benefits and risks of continuing opioid therapy and exercise care when increasing, continuing, or reducing opioid dosage.

Make a careful selection of patients, abuse risk factors evaluated, and regular monitoring and follow-up implemented to ensure that opioids are used appropriately and in alignment with treatment goals (pain intensity and functionality) as agreed with the patient.

Make patients aware of the potential side effects of opioids and the potential for developing tolerance, dependence and addiction.

Addiction is possible even when opioids are taken as directed.

Signs of opioid use disorder should be monitored and addressed.

If an opioid is authorised and selected for treatment of acute pain, please consider:

The use should be for the shortest necessary time.

If an opioid is authorised and selected for treatment of chronic pain, please consider:

To continue opioid therapy only if there is clinically meaningful improvement in pain and function that outweighs risks to patient safety.

Regular monitoring, clinical reviews, re-evaluations are required for long-term opioid treatment to assess pain control, impact on lifestyle, physical and psychological well-being, side effects and continued need for treatment.

How opioid therapy will be discontinued if benefits do not outweigh risks (CDC new ref), incl. tapering down the dose where possible.

Patients and the general public can benefit from clear educational materials and awareness interventions to support the responsible use of opioids.

About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2025, Grünenthal employed around 4,100 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on LinkedIn & Instagram

For further information, please contact:

Matt Crabb, Head of Global Communications (Interim) at Grünenthal

matt.crabb@grunenthal.com

References

[1] Vallath N, et al. Access to pain relief and essential opioids in the WHO South-East Asia Region: challenges in implementing drug reforms. WHO South-East Asia Journal of Public Health. 2018; 7(2). Available at: https://iris.who.int/server/api/core/bitstreams/fc41265c-6d51-4e58-9a20-0082e3519685/content. Accessed September 2026.

[2] The Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific. Chronic pain in Asia: we don't have to endure. Lancet Reg Health West Pac. 2023; 33:100782. Available at: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanwpc/article/PIIS2666-6065%2823%2900100-1/fulltext. Accessed September 2026.

[3] World Health Organization. WHO South-East Asia Regional Strategy on Healthy Ageing 2024-2030. Available at: https://iris.who.int/server/api/core/bitstreams/781d1398-eda0-4154-9a31-5964eb7615b9/content. Accessed September 2026.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grunenthal-partners-with-dksh-to-bring-four-important-pain-medicines-to-eight-new-markets-in-asia-pacific-302891232.html