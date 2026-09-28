The European Union may change its approach to cybersecurity requirements for solar inverters by targeting individual "high-risk" suppliers rather than countries of origin. The shift emerges from a draft report by the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE), seen by pv magazine. The document proposes a series of amendments to the European Commission's legislative proposal for the Cybersecurity Act 2 (CSA2). CSA2 is a draft EU regulation proposed in January and is not yet in force. It is intended to update the bloc's original 2019 cybersecurity rules, strengthen ...

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