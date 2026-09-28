A research team at China's Xihang University has conducted an exergy analysis and sensitivity study of a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) air-source heat pump (ASHP) coupled heating system for cold climates and has found that the system could achieve strong low-temperature adaptability. "This study conducts a systematic exergy analysis of the proposed PVT-ASHP system," the researchers said. "The main objectives include quantifying the distribution of exergy destruction among key components under typical heating conditions; investigating the effects of ambient temperature, relative humidity, and preheating ...

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