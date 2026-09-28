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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Dr. Achyuta Samanta Conferred Honorary Citizenship by Romanian Town, Receives Multiple International Honours

BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminent educationist, social reformer and Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta (https://achyutasamanta.com/) was conferred Honorary Citizenship of Mili?au?i, Romania, on 21st September 2026 in recognition of his lifelong contributions to education, social development and humanitarian service. He was also presented with the Key to the City of Bârladby by the Municipality of Bârlad, becoming the first Odia to receive these civic honours from two Romanian municipalities.

Honorary citizenship is the highest recognition a town in Romania can give. The Key to the City is an old European tradition from the days when towns had gates and handed their key only to a person they trusted completely. Dr. Samanta visited Bârlad along with Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador of India to Romania.

"I was deeply touched by the warm welcome I received in Mili?au?i, Romania. The love and warmth I received in both cities will always remain close to my heart," Dr. Samanta said, expressing his deepest gratitude to the people of Romania.

Dr. Samanta was also named 'Leader of the Year' at the CEEMAN Champions Awards 2026 in recognition of his contributions to education, social development, humanitarian service and institution building. The award was presented at the 34th CEEMAN Annual Conference held in Romania. A representative of Dr. Samanta received the award in his absence. CEEMAN, the International Association for Management Development in Dynamic Societies, is based in Bled, Slovenia, and has around 180 members from about 50 countries.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta received FIDE's 'Education Philanthropic Award' at the Summit on Chess in Education in Uzbekistan on 24th September 2026, during the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad and Congress. A representative accepted the award on his behalf.

The award was presented by Viswanathan Anand, Acting President of FIDE, and Ms. Dana Reizniece, Deputy Chair of the FIDE Management Board, in the presence of representatives from 120 countries. Dr. Samanta from India is among the recipients, who include heads of various countries. He was recognised for his lifelong contributions to sports and education. On the occasion, FIDE, KIIT and KISS signed an MoU to expand their Chess in Education initiatives.

In other developments, Dr. Samanta was conferred four honours - 'Mother Teresa Award'; 'Professor Honoris Causa' from AAB University College, Pristina; 'Recognition from the City of Peja'; and 'Medal of the President of the World Congress of Poets' during the 45th World Congress of Poets, being held in Pristina, Republic of Kosovo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-achyuta-samanta-conferred-honorary-citizenship-by-romanian-town-receives-multiple-international-honours-302891299.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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