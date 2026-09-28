New program provides low-volume production alongside custom product development, sampling, quality control, packaging and repeat-order support.

Wuhan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Wuhan Yeenkran Bag Co., Ltd. (Yeenkran), a custom bag manufacturer based in Wuhan, China, announced the launch of a new 100-piece OEM bag manufacturing program designed to support emerging global brands, e-commerce businesses and other companies developing custom bag collections without committing to large initial production volumes.

Under the new program, qualifying buyers can begin OEM production from 100 pieces per style and color, subject to applicable fabric, hardware and construction requirements. Yeenkran said the program combines product development, pattern and material confirmation, sampling, bulk manufacturing, quality checks, branded packaging and repeat-order documentation within a single production workflow.

The company said the program was developed to provide a structured path for businesses moving from an initial product concept or technical specification to commercial production.

According to company-reported information, Yeenkran was founded in 2010 as a family cutting-and-sewing workshop and has since developed a manufacturing operation with more than 200 skilled workers, reported monthly capacity of more than 60,000 bags and experience serving more than 1,200 brands.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_aavnKPN-wk

"The new program is designed to give emerging brands a practical way to move from product concept to production without starting with a large initial quantity," said Xiang Yang, Founder and Sales Lead of Wuhan Yeenkran Bag Co., Ltd. "By keeping development, sampling and manufacturing connected, we can support customers through the early production stage and subsequent repeat orders."

New Program Connects Product Development With Production

The newly introduced program supports brands that already have product designs, technical specifications or reference samples, while Yeenkran's ODM and private-label capabilities can assist businesses requiring pattern development, material comparison and sample iteration.

The company's reported starting minimum order quantity is 100 pieces per style and color, subject to fabric, hardware and construction requirements.

Its manufacturing workflow includes:

Product briefing and feasibility assessment

Pattern and material confirmation

Prototype and pre-production sampling

Written production orders covering pricing, schedules, inspection and shipping

Bulk production and inspection

Export-ready packing and shipment

Retention of approved production specifications for repeat orders

The retained production specifications can include approved patterns, measurement sheets, material batches, hardware specifications, decoration placement and packing methods, allowing repeat programs to reference previously approved specifications.

Manufacturing Across Multiple Bag Categories

Yeenkran develops products across 16 reported product families, including backpacks, handbags, shoulder and crossbody bags, totes, shoppers, beach bags, travel and duffel bags, sports and gym bags, waist bags and slings, cosmetic bags, lunch and cooler bags, diaper bags, camera bags, tool bags, wallets and small leather goods.

Materials commonly specified by the company include cotton canvas, Oxford polyester, technical nylon, recycled RPET, vegan leather (PU) and genuine leather, together with hardware, webbing, foam and branded trims.

Decoration options include embroidery, screen printing, heat transfer, sublimation, laser marking, woven and metal labels, and custom zipper pulls.

Quality Control and Documentation

The company reports that incoming fabric and hardware checks, in-line construction reviews, measurement controls and final packing verification form part of its production workflow.

For export-oriented programs, Yeenkran can provide custom labels, hangtags, dust bags, retail boxes and destination cartons according to project requirements.

The company also works with third-party testing and inspection providers where required by a project or destination market. These may include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TÜV, Asia Inspection or an inspection team appointed by the buyer.

Yeenkran states that compliance documentation can include supplier certificates and third-party laboratory reports, depending on the materials, products and destination market.

Potential documentation referenced by the company includes REACH, RoHS, CPSIA, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GRS, GOTS and FSC-related documentation where applicable.

For children's products intended for the U.S. market, the company states that CPSIA testing can support the brand's own Children's Product Certificate requirements. For recycled and organic-material programs, GRS and GOTS documentation may be provided where the applicable supplier certification is current.

The company notes that laboratory reports are batch-specific and that material or hardware changes may require additional testing.

Supporting Different Buyer Programs

Yeenkran's manufacturing model is intended to support several types of commercial programs.

For emerging labels and independent designers, the company can develop first commercial runs from sketches or reference samples. E-commerce and Amazon sellers can work with the factory on repeatable construction, branded packaging and market-specific documentation.

Wholesalers and retailers can develop coordinated collections using related materials, fabrics and hardware, while established brands can provide existing technical packs and retain approved patterns for seasonal reorders.

Corporate and promotional programs can include branded totes, laptop sleeves, travel kits and other customized products with corresponding packaging requirements.

The company said its model is not intended for one-off souvenir quantities below applicable material minimums or for buyers requiring a factory-level ISO or BSCI designation where such certification is not part of the company's current public materials.

Material and Product Documentation

Yeenkran states that it sources materials and components from suppliers providing relevant certifications and can arrange third-party testing according to product and market requirements.

The company's stated documentation framework includes:

Market / Program Core Documentation Potential Additional Documentation EU / UK REACH, RoHS EN 71 where applicable; GRS, GOTS, OEKO-TEX United States CPSIA Children's Product Certificate for applicable children's products; GRS / GOTS Japan OEKO-TEX, azo-free requirements ST Mark where applicable Australia Consumer-goods chemistry requirements GRS for applicable recycled claims Amazon / Global Marketplace Programs Marketplace-specific documentation CPSIA/CPC for applicable U.S. children's products; applicable EU requirements

The company said testing requirements and documentation depend on the specific product, material composition, destination market and applicable regulations. Buyers remain responsible for meeting the legal and marketplace requirements applicable to their products.

A Manufacturing Model Built Around Repeat Orders

Yeenkran said retaining approved specifications is intended to make repeat production more consistent by keeping the pattern, measurements, material information, hardware, decoration placement and packaging specifications associated with an approved program.

For buyers moving from an initial sample to repeat production, the company said this approach can reduce the need to restart product-development work for every subsequent order, subject to any changes requested by the buyer.

The company's published manufacturing model is intended to give brands a structured path from initial concept through sampling, production, inspection, shipment and future reorders.

About Wuhan Yeenkran Bag Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Yeenkran Bag Co., Ltd. is a custom bag manufacturer based in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, providing OEM, ODM and private-label manufacturing services. The company works across 16 reported product families and offers pattern development, material sourcing, sampling, cut-and-sew production, decoration, quality control, branded export packaging and destination-market documentation.

Yeenkran reports a starting MOQ of 100 pieces per style and color, more than 200 skilled workers, monthly production capacity of more than 60,000 bags and experience serving more than 1,200 brands.

For more information, visit https://www.yeenkran.com/.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Yeenkran

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/yeenkran/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Yeenkran/61594076610817/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315716