Global solar additions reached around 690 GW in 2025, according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS). IEA-PVPS' Trends in Photovoltaic Applications 2026 report reveals last year's additions represented a 15% increase on installations during 2024. By the end of last year, cumulative installed solar capacity reached 2.96 TW. The report says this capacity could theoretically generate around 3,845 TWh annually, equivalent to approximately 12% of global electricity consumption. China installed 415 GW, or 60%, of global installations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...