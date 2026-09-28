Tongwei Solar has launched TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48, a new 48-cell module adopting a mainstream format of 1762*1134*30 mm, designed for rooftop applications where available space, installation conditions, and aesthetic requirements can vary significantly. Built on Tongwei's TNC technology platform, the product delivers up to 490 W with an efficiency of 24.5%, helping rooftop systems achieve higher installed capacity while maintaining strong energy performance under varying operating conditions. TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 provides a 30 W power gain per module compared to conventional TOPCon modules, enabling ...

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