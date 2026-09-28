New rules governing shared electricity use will come into force in Austria on Oct. 1. From Oct. 5, the framework will allow peer-to-peer electricity sharing to be implemented in practice, according to Austria's coordination office for energy communities. Under the new framework, individuals and legal entities will be able to share self-generated electricity without establishing a separate legal entity. Processing and billing can take place directly between the contracting parties or through a service provider or registered organizer. Unlike energy communities, peer-to-peer arrangements may be ...

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