Partnership brings Legion's AI-native workforce management platform to Serveo's operations across Spain

Serveo, a leading facilities management provider employing over 50,000 employees in Spain, today announced it is accelerating its digital transformation strategy through a strategic partnership with Legion Technologies, a global leader in AI-native workforce management (WFM) software. The alliance will bring Legion's automated scheduling and time-and-attendance platform to Serveo's frontline employees who support complex, distributed operations for Spanish customers.

This initiative reflects Serveo's commitment to transforming its operations across complex and highly distributed environments by leveraging digitalisation and data-driven decision-making to enhance operational efficiency, service quality and business performance.

Through this strategic collaboration, Serveo will deploy an advanced Workforce Management platform designed to improve workforce planning, optimise resource allocation, and increase organisational agility in response to evolving business demands.

"We're proud to partner alongside SAP with Serveo, a company with more than three decades of experience mastering complex, distributed operations across Spain," said Marcus Beaver, Managing Director for EMEA at Legion. "As Serveo continues to scale, Legion gives them the consolidated, automated scheduling and real-time visibility they need to control labour costs, drive profitability, and support their rapid growth."

From a technology perspective, the project represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Serveo's digital ecosystem. By incorporating innovative capabilities, the solution will enable a more integrated, intelligent and user-centric approach to workforce planning and execution.

"As Serveo continues to grow, we needed a workforce management platform that could bring more consistency to how we schedule and manage time and attendance across our operations," said Enrique Moreno Fernandez, CIO of Serveo. "Legion is giving us better visibility into our workforce and helping us build a more standardized, scalable foundation for the future."

This partnership reinforces Serveo's commitment to collaborating with industry-leading technology providers to deliver high-impact solutions and continue building a more digital, agile and data-driven organisation.

About Serveo

With more than 30 years of experience, Serveo is a leading provider of integrated, efficient, and sustainable services that support the growth and development of its clients and society. Serveo has particular expertise in the healthcare, public sector, infrastructure, industrial, and corporate markets. With a nationwide presence, Serveo delivers and manages high-impact, complex projects across Spain.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry's most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM Platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It's proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928947248/en/

Contacts:

Malysa O'Connor

VP, Product Marketing

moconnor@legion.co