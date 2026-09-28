Litime: LiTime Showcases Smart Monitoring and System Connectivity at Security Essen 2026

ESSEN, Germany, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime exhibited at Security Essen 2026 from Sept. 22 to 25, presenting two energy solutions: one for Bluetooth monitoring and another for battery communication, system integration, and remote management.





Security Essen brings together security suppliers, system integrators, and industry decision-makers. LiTime's Bluetooth monitoring and system connectivity drew interest from integrators exploring smarter Security Technology and more efficient battery management for Security Systems.To address the limited lifespan and frequent maintenance of traditional lead-acid batteries, LiTime combines LiFePO4 Battery technology with Bluetooth monitoring for battery status visibility and communication technologies for remote monitoring and third-party system connectivity.

From Bluetooth Monitoring to System Communication, LiTime Introduces Two Security Power Solutions

Off-grid security deployments vary. Standalone equipment needs on-site checks, while distributed, unattended installations need centralized battery data access.

For independently operated devices such as an Alarm System or Outdoor Surveillance Camera, LiTime pairs a 12V 50Ah LiFePO4 batterywith a Smart Shunt for local Bluetooth monitoring, enabling quick status checks without the need to replace it with a communication-enabled battery.





For distributed projects, the 24V 50Ah Smart ComFlex sends data to compatible systems such as Victron for centralized monitoring and remote management, reducing point-by-point inspections.





The two solutions respectively support on-site monitoring of individual batteries and centralized management across multiple locations.

From Data Collection to System Integration: LiTime's Battery Communication Pathway

The two solutions use different approaches: external data collection via Smart Shunt and integrated communication via the battery's BMS.

For basic batteries, the Smart Shunt collects key data such as voltage and current and sends it via Bluetooth to a mobile device.

Smart ComFlex combines LiTime's proprietary Smart T5.0 BMS with native CAN and RS485 interfaces, transmitting voltage, current, temperature, SOC, and operating-status data to compatible energy management systems for centralized monitoring and remote management.

The same T5.0 technology is used in LiTime's new LiHeat 12V 320Ah ComFlex LiFePO4 Battery.

LiTime Continues Its Security Industry Engagement

Following Security Essen, LiTime will exhibit at Expoprotection 2026 in Paris in November, showcasing its LiFePO4 one-stop power solutions and battery monitoring and communication capabilities.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications.

Contact: aurum.liu@litime.com

Contact Person: Aurum.Liu

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Contact:

Aurum.Liu, aurum.liu@litime.com