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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 11:18 Uhr
228 Leser
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Tianjin Perennial Medical Partners with Three Tianjin Public Hospitals to Form Medical Delegation, Attends MHTE 2026 in Mongolia to Promote Specialty Collaboration and Cross-Border Diagnosis and Treatment Channels

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- September 25-27, MHTE 2026 was held in Ulaanbaatar. Perennial General Hospital Tianjin, together with Tianjin Hospital, Tianjin Chest Hospital, and Tianjin Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine Affiliated Hospital, formed a medical delegation to attend under the theme "International Diagnosis and Treatment • Tianjin Solutions - Building a Health Bridge on the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor."

Perennial General Hospital Tianjin is China's first wholly foreign-owned tertiary general hospital. Located in Tianjin Perennial Health City, the world's first medical, rehabilitation, eldercare, wellness, and cultural tourism high-speed rail TOD complex, it covers general hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, brain hospitals, large health communities, and hotel clusters, committed to building an international, high-standard, full-cycle healthcare service platform. It has treated over 500 international patients from 41 countries and regions, including many from Mongolia.

This roadshow focuses on direct doctor-to-doctor exchanges, establishing specialty connections through academic lectures, case discussions, and second opinions, and provides Mongolian patients with evaluation, treatment, and follow-up support for seeking medical care in Tianjin, gradually forming a sustainable cross-border diagnosis and treatment channel. The expert delegation also held talks with Mongolian Trade and Development Bank, IWFCI Mongolia Chapter, and other institutions to explore group health checkups and follow-up specialty care cooperation models.

For more information, please visit: https://www.perennialgeneralhospital.com.cn/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tianjin-perennial-medical-partners-with-three-tianjin-public-hospitals-to-form-medical-delegation-attends-mhte-2026-in-mongolia-to-promote-specialty-collaboration-and-cross-border-diagnosis-and-treatment-channels-302891310.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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