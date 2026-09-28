Tianjin Perennial Medical Partners with Three Tianjin Public Hospitals to Form Medical Delegation, Attends MHTE 2026 in Mongolia to Promote Specialty Collaboration and Cross-Border Diagnosis and Treatment Channels

TIANJIN, China, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- September 25-27, MHTE 2026 was held in Ulaanbaatar. Perennial General Hospital Tianjin, together with Tianjin Hospital, Tianjin Chest Hospital, and Tianjin Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine Affiliated Hospital, formed a medical delegation to attend under the theme "International Diagnosis and Treatment • Tianjin Solutions - Building a Health Bridge on the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor."

Perennial General Hospital Tianjin is China's first wholly foreign-owned tertiary general hospital. Located in Tianjin Perennial Health City, the world's first medical, rehabilitation, eldercare, wellness, and cultural tourism high-speed rail TOD complex, it covers general hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, brain hospitals, large health communities, and hotel clusters, committed to building an international, high-standard, full-cycle healthcare service platform. It has treated over 500 international patients from 41 countries and regions, including many from Mongolia.

This roadshow focuses on direct doctor-to-doctor exchanges, establishing specialty connections through academic lectures, case discussions, and second opinions, and provides Mongolian patients with evaluation, treatment, and follow-up support for seeking medical care in Tianjin, gradually forming a sustainable cross-border diagnosis and treatment channel. The expert delegation also held talks with Mongolian Trade and Development Bank, IWFCI Mongolia Chapter, and other institutions to explore group health checkups and follow-up specialty care cooperation models.

For more information, please visit: https://www.perennialgeneralhospital.com.cn/

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